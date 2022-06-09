New Afton Run Greenway connects park to West Cabarrus YMCA

CONCORD — Despite a surprise rain shower, the Afton Run Greenway in Dorton Park officially opened Wednesday afternoon.

The half-mile stretch of paved greenway is located next to the park and connects the park to the West Cabarrus YMCA and Afton Village. The connection highlights the city's goal to create connectivity between parks and places of interest.

Despite the sudden downpour at the top of the ceremony, Mayor Bill Dusch stood at the podium and explained how the greenway project got started.

"The idea for a trail connection was first proposed in 2018, with a sketch plan for a YMCA expansion being submitted to the city's Development Review Committee," Dusch said.

Those expansion plans for the YMCA also addressed the need for more parking.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department also previously identified the need for more parking.

Bob Dowless, the parks and recreation director, said those walking the trail will have parking access at both the park and the YMCA.

The city also worked with the YMCA to acquire the land for the greenway.

An avid runner, Dusch said he was excited to have another space available to the public.

"I just finished my 108th marathon," he said. "To me, having places to go where I can share space with my friends, it is wonderful. We have a strong running community here."

In order to prepare the area, there was a good bit of vegetation to clear. Now the greenway features a paved trail with a foot bridge.

The small stretch of greenway also adds to the city's long-term goals.

"I think it is so important to have this as part of our overall plan," the mayor said. "Our goal is that by 2030 we will have 30 miles of greenway. We are trying to do this right. These are gorgeous greenways for everyone to use."

The city is definitely making its way there. Now there are more than 16 miles in trails and greenways.