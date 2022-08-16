New courthouse opening delayed, supply chain issues

CABARRUS COUNTY — The opening of the new Cabarrus County Courthouse was pushed back five months.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners heard a project update from Assistant County Manager Kyle Bilafer at the beginning of the month.

Bilafer said due to supply chain delays for materials, the time needed to move operations from the old to the new building and a newer code for fire stopping, the opening date was pushed from January 2023 to May 2023.

Some of the supply chain delays has effected the current phase of construction. For example, about 30% of the concrete paneling for the façade on the outside of the building will not arrive until this September, which was months delayed.

Other materials like stained millwork are three to five months delayed.

A newer fire stopping code has also delayed walls and ceilings from being raised.

A new code was put in place in 2018 that requires more rigorous, detailed testing and work to pass fire stopping inspections.

Fire stopping is the process in construction where openings and joints between walls, floors and other spaces are filled to prevent the spread of fire.

Jason Harris, project executive with Messer Construction Co., told the county commissioners that the newer code requirements are more time consuming.

In addition to construction delays, Harris said the project didn't account for enough time to move operations from the old 1975 courthouse to the new building.

"We were uninformed of just how much work it was going to take," Harris said. "It is a big undertaking to move all of those folks."

Once the new building is ready, the amount of time and resources to move operations between buildings will be longer and larger than expected.

Bilafer said courthouse staff and county staff have met to plan the move. During those meetings, they decided there needs to be more time in the schedule for that process. Also during that phase, the courthouse furniture will be moved in.

For now, the public can expect an opening ceremony in April 2023 before the courthouse is open for business that May.