CONCORD — Dillon Mann had to take a couple moments to pause while directing the feature film "Show Me the Real You".

"This is surreal in a lot of ways because I have wanted to act since I was a kid," Mann said. "I grew up here coming to the Sportscenter. Being able to film in several locations I grew up in — knowing this was my dream and having no clue I would come back as an adult to film features in these locations — is pretty mind blowing."

Mann and the rest of the cast took a few moments between filming at the Sportscenter Fitness & Athletic Club in January to talk with the Independent Tribune.

Concord has a uniqueness, Mann explained, that provides a spread of possible filming locations.

"North Carolina in general — but specifically Concord — it's pretty cool because you've got these historic areas, and then you also have these updated modern locations," Mann explained. "I think Concord is great for telling a story like this because you look to your left and you've got a completely different vibe from you right."

Mann said he was grateful to have businesses and other organizations in Cabarrus County that were willing to open their doors and resources for the cast and crew. In addition to the Sportscenter, the Cabarrus County EMS and local law enforcement agreed to aid the crew while filming. Mann hopes this film will be an example to the industry that resources can be right in a person's hometown.

"I hope filmmakers can see that we can produce these types of films with smaller sets. It doesn't necessarily take an entire village to create a good product," he said. "I hope it reminds the film community that you can rely on your local towns. You can rely on the businesses around you, even down to Cabarrus County EMS and the police department. Remind yourself of the people you have in your corner."

"Show Me the Real You" is a psychological thriller. As a a director and a starring cast member, Mann is excited for the genre.

"I love psychological thrillers," he gushed. "I think there is so much you can do when it comes to the storyline. It is also difficult because there are a lot of stereotypes with psychological thrillers. So you have to find a way to do something different. And I think this film did that."

Mann, who owns Talent INC, The Studio in Charlotte, was first approached about the film by the concept creator Dustin Kincaid.

"Someone reached out to me through the grape vine about the fact that I was a local actor and I'm able to get a cast and crew together," he explained.

The project had started off as a short film with about eight pages of script. It now contains 78 pages.

"It was a big process from taking the original short and fusing it into the feature film," Mann said. "Thankfully we've had a lot of talented people working on it."

One of those talents is Carson Lee Bradshaw, another North Carolina native. She not only stars in the film, but Bradshaw is a credited writer.

Kincaid brought the short film script to Bradshaw, and she, with some help, filled it out to feature length.

While acting has been her dream since childhood, Bradshaw loves to write. Being in a project where she gets to fill both roles is a dream.

"You write it as someone hovering above the whole story," she explained. "But when you go to act in it, different things come to mind. You start to see yourself as a single puzzle piece instead. It's interesting to be in both headspaces."

Bradshaw has a background in stunt work and looked forward to the choreographed scenes.

"I'm excited for some edge-of-your-seat vibes," she said. "I want people to wonder 'oh my God, what's going to happen next?' There are some awesome action scenes we get to play"

She's also had fun with her character Sara, and the journey she goes through.

"She is naïve, but she's more in denial about what is going on. It's super fun to watch that blow up in her face," Bradshaw joked. "She can't be in denial by the end of the film. She has to be in the real world, and that real world is scary."

While Bradshaw portrays older Sara, Emmie Jane White, plays Sarah at a younger age.

At just nine years old, White has been acting for more than a year and loved the script for "Show Me the Real You".

"I like dramatic things," she said. "I like roleplaying as a different person. Even in a scene where I have to cry, I love pretending."

The crew was filming a particularly dramatic pool scene the day of the interview. While talking, White was preparing for a scene where her character would almost drown.

"I just like playing a different person," she said. "Obviously at home, I don't have to worry about drowning. But being dramatic and pretending is fun."

While much of the script is emotionally heavy, White's had fun watching her costars.

One of her favorite scenes was where her brother Jordan White, who portrays Teddy, had to flip a table in a fit of rage.

This is the first film where she and her brother are in a cast together.

"I just watch him, and I think he's really good," White said. "I enjoy watching him. He's a good brother."

The heavy subjects the film addresses is one of the reasons Morgan Elizabeth Bowman was drawn to the project.

"The awareness it brings to mental health — I am always drawn to projects that show how powerful the mind is and how seriously we should take it. It's like any other organ in our body and we need to take care of it."

During her interview, she paused to talk about a particular scene's dialogue with Mann. In it, two characters, one who is under 18, have a heated discussion where sensitive topics come up.

"The script gets intense," Bowman said. "But it kind of has to go there."

Mann agreed saying, "It's a really good scene."

For the audience, Mann has dual hopes. He wants the film to make the average viewer take a moment and think. But he wants people in the film industry to recognize that feature films don't have to be made with multi-million dollar budgets.

"I hope they enjoy the story. I think that is the goal of every actor, director and filmmaker," he said. "I also hope people see that it doesn't take the stereotypical Hollywood production in order to get a good story across. Nothing about this film screams lower budget. It has a good caliber of talent, and everyone on this project is passionate about it."

"Show Me the Real You" has wrapped filming, and it is expected to release at the end of 2023 or early 2024.