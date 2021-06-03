New Harrisburg Park amphitheater a hit with concert series

HARRISBURG — The new Harrisburg Park is open and the annual Rockin' the Burg concert series is back on and even better at the park's new amphitheater.
The long-anticipated park was officially opened March 30, 2021 and it hosted the first concert May 8 in the Rockin' the Burg community concert series — a free, family-friendly outdoor event on the second Saturday in May, June, August, September and October.
The new park offers:
- 5 multipurpose soccer fields
- A full service concession stand
- Walking and bike trails
- 5 shelters available for rent
- Playground
- Amphitheater
- Splash Pad
- Open Space
- Harrisburg Library
Shawn Marbles, , said the shelters have been a huge hit and have been utilized heavily since the park opened. The shelters are opened for rent and the town's Parks and Recreation Department have received requests to rent out a shelter almost daily if not multiple times a day.
But the park also has an abundance of open space, and that, Marbles said, is her favorite thing.
"There is so much open space out there," she said. "It is a great place to go for a picnic or ride bikes with the family."
She also added that the over half a mile of walking trails is a good way to stretch legs after eating.
The park also features multiple ball fields that have been used for the spring youth soccer and will be used again in the fall for youth athletics.
The Splash Pad, which opened May 21, has also been a huge hit for kids and opened just in time for the hot months. That combined with the shelters has made for several birthday parties held at the park, Marbles said.
But the best thing about the park so far, Marbles said, is what it has brought to the Rockin' the Burg series. The new amphitheater offers a better venue for musicians and the back screen gives attendees a better experience.
"The product itself is so much better with the amphitheater stage and the back wall," she said. "It is almost like being at a professional concert."
The first concert was held May 8 with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard playing. The concert had at least 500 people in attendance.
Another fun part of the series is the beer garden that was also a major hit at the May 8 concert.
The next concert at the park will be held June 12 with Mike Alicke as the opening act at 7 p.m. followed by The Charlotte Symphony at 8 p.m. The beer garden will be open again with wine from the Concord Dover Vineyards. Guests are required to drink their beverages in the beer garden. And while attendees were asked to pre-register in May, guests do not have to register for the June concert.