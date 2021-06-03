New Harrisburg Park amphitheater a hit with concert series

She also added that the over half a mile of walking trails is a good way to stretch legs after eating.

The park also features multiple ball fields that have been used for the spring youth soccer and will be used again in the fall for youth athletics.

The Splash Pad, which opened May 21, has also been a huge hit for kids and opened just in time for the hot months. That combined with the shelters has made for several birthday parties held at the park, Marbles said.

But the best thing about the park so far, Marbles said, is what it has brought to the Rockin' the Burg series. The new amphitheater offers a better venue for musicians and the back screen gives attendees a better experience.

"The product itself is so much better with the amphitheater stage and the back wall," she said. "It is almost like being at a professional concert."

The first concert was held May 8 with The Embers featuring Craig Woolard playing. The concert had at least 500 people in attendance.

Another fun part of the series is the beer garden that was also a major hit at the May 8 concert.