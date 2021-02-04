New homes, new jobs, new businesses: Kannapolis grew in 2020 despite obvious challenges

These two businesses — like Old Armor Beer Co. — also took an old building from Kannapolis’s past and turned it into something new. Jocko’s was designed around an old KFC, but turned into something completely new. They kept some of the old feel though which is similar to what Freeman — who opened Cannon Pharmacy as well — did with his old business.

“Even with the pharmacy, we were also more into rehabbing buildings than building new. We like to see the old become new again,” he said. “The old KFC had murals up. Kids from the high school would come in and paint murals on the walls of the KFC. And when I had to take the murals down, I really just wanted to keep that tradition.”

The Split was originally planned to be opened earlier but it was pushed back due to the pandemic. Still, to finish two separate projects during such a challenging time was a blessing for Freeman and Bradley.

“I don’t know that too many people have opened two businesses during COVID,” Freeman said. “We were planning to do the restaurant first and the golf second, but just like when you get into a project, the golf course went a little faster, which is something I learned along the way. But the restaurant took a little longer and was harder to get going.”