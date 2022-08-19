New urgent care heads to Cannon Pharmacy's main location

KANNAPOLIS — An urgent care will soon be available at the Cannon Pharmacy South Cannon Boulevard location.

Cannon Pharmacist Tyler LaBauch is set to be the urgent care's practice manager. But don't worry — he'll still be behind the pharmacy counter.

Cannon Pharmacy has been looking to put in an urgent care for about five years, LaBauch said.

About two years ago, members of Cannon met representatives of IndyCare and the two companies began collaborating to bring the urgent care's services to the pharmacy.

The main reason for bringing in an urgent care, LaBauch said, was to expand the clinical services Cannon offers and to help bridge a gap in patient care.

“Doctors offices can be overcrowded and overrun," he said. "People want quick, convenient healthcare.”

He explained that, through a market analysis, Cannon saw that there was a gap in urgent care services to the rural area. And, when it comes to patients being able to see their primary care physicians, sometimes there can be a long wait.

Pharmacists often see patients who need a quick doctor’s office visit to get a refilled prescription or need a quick lab to check something like A1C levels. But patients sometimes can't get an appointment with their primary physician for weeks or even months.

IndyCare will offer all services usually provided by an urgent care, full lab services and a few others.

Patients can come in for things like:

The flu

A common cold

IV hydration

Travel medicine

Sports physicals

DOT physicals

Annual physicals

Drug testing

Pediatric care

Women's health

Small sutures

Birth control

Weight management

Transitional care

COVID-19 services

And others

But the clinic will not have x-ray services.

The urgent care will also address long-term conditions.

“Let’s say someone needs to see their doctor about their diabetes but can’t get in to see their physician quickly. We will see that patient, address whatever needs they have, whether it be an A1C level check or an insulin prescription, and then, once the patient gets in to see their primary physician, we will send those records over,” LaBauch explained.

The clinic will also be set up for mobile data collection for certain symptom monitoring. All of that data will also be provided to a patient’s primary physician.

“We are going to be a partner to a primary care physician so we can have better collaborative care,” LaBauch explained.

The urgent care staff will have nurse practitioners, physician assistants and medical assistants who are backed by an internal medicine doctor.

There will also be a clinical pharmacist who will be able to educate, monitor and prescribe for patients.

The clinic will have two exam rooms, but for someone who is sick, has mobility issues or would be better seen in their car, there will be curbside service available as well. Patients will also be able to book telehealth appointments.

Appointments will be 30 minutes long.

“A provider will check patients in, so they can be brought right back and have the visit start sooner,” La Bauch said.

Patients will be able to book appointments online using an email or phone number.

But, for those who wish to call, Cannon Pharmacy will be able to make appointments for patients over the phone.

Walk-ins will also be worked into the schedule.

IndyCare also offers a monthly fee program, IndyPass. With IndyPass, patients will pay a $10 copay for visits.

"It's an affordable way to get health care for patients without insurance," LaBauch said.

The urgent care will officially open Aug. 29, but patients can start booking appointments online now at https://indycarehealth.com/kp-appointments.

Once open, the urgent care hours will be:

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

The IndyCare Kannapolis phone number is 704-933-CARE (2273).