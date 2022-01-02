New Year's Resolutions: Clean-up the litter, stopping running red lights and more

It’s not safe to blast down Concord Parkway at 75 miles per hour. Another set of kudos to the Concord Police Department for doing a good job of enforcement on the stretch from Walmart to Pitts School Road on the parkway.

If a rule is wrong, work to change it. However, most rules are there for good reasons. Sometimes there is room for exceptions, but don’t act like you should be entitled to special treatment.

Some rules are implemented to maintain order and fairness. Some are for safety. Some are to maintain basic standards.

You and I are not privileged characters. The rules apply to us all.

Refrain from negative items on social media

This one will be the hardest for me. When we get ticked off, we want to tell someone. That’s OK, within reason. We all want to vent.

I like Facebook and social media. There’s lot of interesting stuff. You can keep up with people you don’t get to see every day.

But there is the dark side, too. We’ve heard all about the fake items and sometimes the outright lies that are posted.