There's an energy to NYC-based trio, Damn Tall Buildings, that will run right through you as you watch and listen. Their bluegrass, fused with ragtime, jazz, vintage swing and country, was honed while they busked on the streets of Brooklyn.

Now, several albums in and a slew of tour dates, the band, made up of guitarist/lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk, and fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta, still shows that goodtime energy along with tight harmonies and superb string musicianship. Catch them Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. in the Davis Theatre.

Want to go?

What: Damn Tall Buildings

When: Friday, March 10, 8 p.m.

Where: Davis Theatre, inside the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S, Downtown Concord

This Week! (Feb. 27 – March 5)

Fulltime Funkytown’s Sketch Club - Saturday, March 4, noon. The Funkytown Sketch Club is a drawing/illustration club led by local artist Sophie Olson that meets twice a month around interesting, hidden and popular Historic Concord locations! Participants do not need any experience with drawing and can learn about different sketching techniques and utensils like colored pencils, watercolors, oil pastels, pastels, charcoal, markers, etc. from our community art bin! We will be meeting at Camp T.N. Spencer Park - 3155 Foxford Rd, Concord. Visit http://fulltimefunkytown.com/funkytown-sketch-club for more information and updates.

The Living Room Reading Series and Jonathan M Ewart present The Seagull by Anton Chekov, translated by Tom Stoppard - Sunday, March 5, 4 p.m. Irina, a fading, middle-aged actress; Trigorin, a dissolute but popular writer whom greatness has passed by, and the actress' frustrated, melancholy son Constantin who is lovesick over Nina, are the players in this bittersweet tragedy of lives and love gone wrong. Nina, enchanted by the debonair Trigorin and obsessed with acting on the stage, follows Trigorin to the city where she bears him a child and becomes a common dilletante. Ultimately deserted by the older man, Nina returns and again rejects Constantin's overtures of love. Free event: Donations excepted; All ages are recommended for more; located at The Old Courthouse Theatre; 49 Spring St NW, Concord. For more information, visit octconcord.com.

Next Week! (March 6 –12)

Watercolor Flower Greeting Cards – Monday, March 6, 6 - 7:30 p.m. Use an easy and fun watercolor technique to make hand-painted flower greeting cards! Limited spaces available; no registration. Free; Adults; 850 Mountain Street, Kannapolis – Kannapolis Library; Meeting Room. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/watercolor-flower-greeting-cards-kan/

Kid Krafters – Wednesday, March 8, 4:30 p.m.– Join us as we learn about warm and cool colors by making your own color wheel. Then put your new knowledge to work and create a piece of “color wheel” art. Recommended ages 7-12; No Registration; Free; 27 Union Street, Concord Library - Auditorium. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/kid-krafters-con-50/

Preschool Picassos – Friday March 10, 10:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Does your child love to make messy art? Join us for collaborative, process‐based art at the library! You WILL get messy – please wear old clothes! Ages 3 – 5 with caregiver; Free; No Registration; Located in Harrisburg Cabarrus County Library, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/preschool-picassos-har-61/

Damn Tall Buildings - Friday, March 10, 8 p.m. Damn Tall Buildings is a tight, harmonizing, swinging trio that specializes in bluegrass but also expertly ventures through jazz, ragtime, country swing, and contemporary singer-songwriter styles. Most of all, they are FUN – it is just clear as can be that they are having a blast on stage and enjoying taking the audience along for the ride. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $35; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/damn-tall-buildings.

Crafty Creators – Saturday, March 11, 11 a.m. – Noon. All crafters welcome! Bring your own project and enjoy some good company. Small, impromptu craft materials are available, but your creation is entirely up to you. For Adults and Seniors; No Registration; Located at 4291 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland Public Library. For More information, visit https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/crafty-creators-mid-5/

Upcoming!

Art Lab - Wednesday, March 15, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Let’s Meet – Cabarrus Creatives – Thursday, March 23, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Cabarrus creatives, drop by, meet the staff (including new Performing Arts Director Brian Sullivan) and other local creatives, and join us in dreaming about the future for arts in Cabarrus. For all ages, No registration required, No Cost. This event will be held at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street S. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2432103826955851?ref=newsfeed .

Harrisburg Art Walk – Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Attendees can expect to see an array of art vendors - everything from paintings to pottery, metal work, jewelry, hand-made bath soaps and lotions, bags, apparel and more! Free and Public event; Register to participate as a vendor; Harris Depot Park - 6960 Harris Depot Rd. Harrisburg; for more info, visit https://www.harrisburgnc.org/414/Harrisburg-Art-Walk.

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, April 1, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, April 19, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

Feel Good Fest – Saturday, April 29, 2 - 10 p.m. Come out to Greenlife Family Farms in Concord for a family friendly 8 hour fest and heighten your senses with polished music, impressive art, real butterfly interactions, brilliant fire performances, and more! Located at Greenlife Family Farms; 281 Odell School Road, Concord. Tickets purchased online; Adult supervision required; for more info, contact Justin Ervin at justinervin@habitualroots.com; (336) 971-1719 or visit https://allevents.in/concord/feel-good-fest-nc/10000492729255467

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. .Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50/; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).