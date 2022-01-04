Newell named interim principal at A.L. Brown

KANNAPOLIS - Sara Newell will be serving as the interim principal at A. L. Brown High School, following the resignation of Angelo DelliSanti who is taking a position outside of public education.

Newell is currently an assistant principal at ALBHS and has also served as both a teacher and AIG lead for the district.

Superintendent, Kevin Garay, stated “Dr. Newell is an accomplished and compassionate educator who will provide strong stability and leadership for the A.L. Brown High School students and staff. She has tremendous work ethic and a deep understanding of how to best support and lead in Kannapolis City Schools. We are excited to see Dr. Newell in this new role.”

Newell posted a message on the A.L. Brown Facebook, expressing her excitement on becoming the interim principal.