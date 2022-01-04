Newell named interim principal at A.L. Brown

KANNAPOLIS - Sara Newell will be serving as the interim principal at A. L. Brown High School, following the resignation of Angelo DelliSanti who is taking a position outside of public education.
Newell is currently an assistant principal at ALBHS and has also served as both a teacher and AIG lead for the district.
Superintendent, Kevin Garay, stated “Dr. Newell is an accomplished and compassionate educator who will provide strong stability and leadership for the A.L. Brown High School students and staff. She has tremendous work ethic and a deep understanding of how to best support and lead in Kannapolis City Schools. We are excited to see Dr. Newell in this new role.”
Newell posted a message on the A.L. Brown Facebook, expressing her excitement on becoming the interim principal.
“I wanted to take a moment to tell you how honored and excited I am to serve as the interim principal at A. L. Brown this spring,” Newell wrote. “While I know the news of Mr. DelliSanti’s resignation is extremely emotional for all of us, I am looking forward to leading for and with the community during this transition. Kannapolis City Schools welcomed me with open arms 19 years ago and have been my family since then. I hope we can continue building on this relationship together.”
Newell received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Saint Bonaventure University in New York. She earned a master’s in middle grades instruction from Gardner-Webb University, an add-on certification in K12 gifted dducation from UNC Charlotte, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction and add-on administration certification in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University.
Newell will serve as the interim beginning Jan. 18, through the remainder of the school year.