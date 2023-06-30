KANNAPOLIS – Excessive rainfall on June 19th and June 20th resulted in downstream flooding of the Irish Buffalo Creek which primarily impacted the Town and Country neighborhood on Tiffany Drive.

At the height of the event, the water overflowed the Kannapolis Lake reservoir spillway on Pump Station Rd by 38.5 inches. For perspective, historically, the water would escape the banks of the creek at 14 inches. The localized area received more than 4 inches of rain in a 36-hour period.

Many residents were rescued by the Kannapolis Fire Department’s Water Rescue teams with the assistance of the Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County Rescue Squad on June 20, when flood waters rose to levels that flooded their homes.

This neighborhood, which is in the 100-year floodplain, consists of pre-1980s mobile homes, that have been located in the City, since before its incorporation in 1984. While there have been several occasions where flooding incidents have occurred in the area this event was unique in the amount of water damage to the homes.

The City has worked extensively with Cabarrus County, the American Red Cross and other non-profits, such as Camino, to provide immediate assistance to impacted residents. A shelter and resource center was established at Fred L. Wilson Elementary School to address the health and well-being needs of residents.

Last week representatives from Kannapolis Fire Marshal’s Office, Cabarrus County Construction Standards, Kannapolis Planning and Engineering, the North Carolina Emergency Management Preliminary Disaster Assessment (PDA) Team were all on site to evaluate the damage to the mobile home structures.

The North Carolina Emergency Management Preliminary Disaster Assessment (PDA) Team’s role was to determine if the damage to the area qualified it for a declaration of disaster. In order to be eligible for the declaration and access to assistance monies to help with repairs and/or relocation 25 homes had to have sustained major damage.

After the assessment was complete, a determination was made that only 19 homes had sustained major damage. Although that number fell short of the 25 needed for disaster eligibility, City, County and State staff and non-profits are working to assist residents.

Through a coordinated effort by the City’s Emergency Operations Center, priorities were established based on the initial and preliminary assessments to assist residents. The top priority was to ensure that all the affected residents were out of harm’s way and had access to immediate needs such as food, clothing, shelter, and medications. The second priority was to identify short term housing needs for the transition from the emergency shelter to a temporary home, while decisions were made on the fate of the individual homes. The third priority is to assist residents for those with homes that are beyond repair or that remain in the flood zone. The 19 homes sustained significant electrical, water and underpinning damage.

Once a determination was made on the extent of the damage, the City of Kannapolis along with Camino and the American Red Cross began a door-to-door canvas to interview the affected residents and create a database of the short- and long-term needs. Those core agencies along with assistance from Cabarrus County and state agencies have and continue to work diligently to align the available resources with the needs of those who have suffered from this disaster.

Regarding the future of the homes located in the flood prone area, it remains a priority of the City of Kannapolis to ensure that the flood zone remains uninhabited to preserve life and ensure a healthy and safe environment moving forward. Due to the extent of damage to several of the homes and their location within the floodplain, the City is pursuing options to have the property permanently vacated. As those options come to fruition, the City of Kannapolis and the non-profit organizations have and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the residents have permanent housing solutions, out of harm’s way of future flooding events. This could mean residents may be able to move their homes to a new location if they meet minimum housing standards and all applicable building codes administered by Cabarrus County. Every person’s situation is different and will be examined on a case-by-case basis.

“This is a very difficult situation for everyone involved. This flooding event has reminded us of how devastating a flooding event can be. We were fortunate residents were quickly rescued and not injured. We want to ensure they remain safe and healthy. It is our understanding that most of the impacted residents are in the process of identifying other locations to move to. The residents own their homes, but not the property their homes sit on. Many residents have already taken steps to relocate as damage to their homes is extensive and the value of the home is less than the amount needed to repair them – which impacts their ability to insure their home,” commented Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff.

To continue to meet the needs of the residents, a resource coordination point has been established by the Kannapolis Fire Department and non-profit organizations officially recognized to assist those impacted. As of this time, all tangible needs have been met and to not waste materials and supplies, unsolicited donations will not be accepted. Only two families have used the emergency shelter and thus it will close in the next few days as short-term housing is found for those who need it.

If you or your religious, private, or non-profit organization would like to help in the recovery effort, or if you know of available housing opportunities for those impacted, either (short or long term), please contact Kannapolis Economic and Community Development Director Irene Sacks at isacks@kannapolisnc.gov or text Lincoln Quiroz with Camino at 704.728.6681.