Northwest Cabarrus graduating senior Lauren Bradshaw

What is one memory from high school you will cherish when you look back?

My favorite memory from high school was joining the STEM program for the first time and meeting a bunch of new people who thought the same way that I did. I learned that there were more people like me.

Who is a teacher that made a positive impact on you and why?

Mr. Stroupe made a positive impact on me because he helped me learn from a different perspective.

What does graduating from high school mean to you?

I think graduating high school for me means starting a new chapter and taking a bigger step forward.

What are your future personal or career plans/goals after graduation?

My after-graduation goal is to attend Appalachian State University and to see where it takes me from there. I personally enjoyed every year of my high school career. I learned to have a better understanding of the world around me and, even though I’m graduating, it doesn’t mean that I’m going to forget everything that I’ve learned here in high school. I’m so glad of all the memories that I’ve made here and all the teachers and students that I’ve learned from.

