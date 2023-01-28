'Not again': the Cabarrus community pushes for change in wake of Tyre Nichols' death

CONCORD — The steps of the Cabarrus County Courthouse was once again a meeting site for the community's calls for change in policing.

Just less than three years ago, a vigil was held on the courthouse steps in honor of George Floyd.

People gathered once again on those steps Saturday, Jan. 28, chanting a different name — Tyre Nichols.

Nichols died earlier in January, after a traffic stop in Memphis Tennesee left him badly beaten. Officers' body camera footage of the event was released publically Friday, Jan. 27.

Five Memphis Police officers are facing second degree murder charges for Nichols' death. All five officers are black, as was Nichols.

Again

Jaymond Bryant-Herron, founder of Community Civil Activists, said he was frustrated after hearing the news about Nichols.

"Again? This early in the year? When something like this happens, it hits tramatically," Bryant-Herron said. "I was more optimistic that we wouldn't have to be dealing with it this soon. I can't explain the emotions I was feeling."

Bryant-Herron participated in the vigils held for George Floyd in Concord back in 2020. That was also part of the reason he founded CCA.

But in the time since then, he said change in policing across the nation has been extremely slow.

"I don't believe they have had a systematic change over night, especially with what we saw last night," he said.

As for policing in Cabarrus County, his emotions are a mix of hope for the local police but doubt from the events happening in the nation.

"I feel we have a strong hope, and we want to believe that they will protect us. But time and time again we have been shown that we don't have that priviledge," he said. "The community wants to have a safe enviornment and to be protected by police, not terrified."

It starts with us

Sabrina Berry, social justice chair of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, held her daughter as she chanted the name of Tyre Nichols on the courthouse steps.

She said change has to start with the black community.

"We push for diversity behind the badge. But we see a city with a black police chief and black officers and this still happens," Berry said. "Black Lives matter, but they have to matter to us. It starts with us and our community teaching our youth to love themselves so they can love others. It seems that there is a disregard across this nation for human life."

As she looked around the crowd of people chanting, she noticed that the numbers were a bit thinner Saturday afternoon than they had been back in 2020.

"We can't just come out when it is police against us," she said. "We have to come out in the same amount of numers when it is us against us."

Berry said that she wants to see a push from everyone in the community for change, but especially from churches.

"It starts with our churches. In the Civil Rights movement, the churchs were the backbone for that. It all starts with love, so we need our churches to be that backbone again."

Long ways to go

Change was also on the mind of Concord Councilmember Betty Stocks. The first Black female deputy chief in the Concord Police Department, Stocks has a unique perspective on what actions will make a positive impact for changes in policing.

"Police reform has been on the table since George Floyd and even before that," Stocks said. "I hope to see practice changes, training changes and a database established. I think those type of actions will have a positive impact. I don't know the history of the officers involved in this incident, but were there red flags before? I think police departments should have a warning system."

When she learned of Nichols, Stocks said she was heartbroken. She believes that the situation never should have happened. She said it is a telling sign of where the nation is at.

"We still have a long ways to go as a nation when it comes to policing, " she sais. "Police officers have a lot of power. They have the power to take away somene's freedom, and they have the power to take away someone's life. That power should not be abused."

As a mother

For N.C. Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams, the change she wants to see in policing is the mindset.

"Mindsets can be slow to change," she told the Independent Tribune at the top of the courthouse steps. "I fully support our officers. They have value in the things that they do. But I also know that the mindset that some of our officers have needs to change. Understanding how our words and our actions can frighten people, can really change a situation and even de-escalate a situation is important."

Staton-Williams was a founding member of the Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County and helped plan the vigil for Geroge Floyd in 2020. Being back on the courthouse steps for yet another person, she was feeling those bitter emotions raise back up. She began to think about Nichols' family.

"Just how sorry I am for his mom and for his son who won't be able to grow up and have his dad or know how much he loved doing all he was doing to have a good life," she said. "That's what I thought about."

Glorisha Jones, president chair of the Black Political Caucus of Cabarrus County, arrived at the vigil with her children. She said incidents like what happened to Nichols sparks some difficult but important conversations as a parent. Se wants her children to witness the community coming together for change.

When she first heard about Nichols, she couldn't help but react as a mom.

"Not again, " she said. "As a mother, my first reaction was just grief — just grief in the fact that this was a human being, regardless of the color of their skin. He did not deserve his. Nobody deseves this."

For Jones, watching the community come together is a powerful thing, and she hopes others will recognize the power in numbers as the push for change continues.

"I hope the community recognizes the power of their voice," sje said. "Once we understand how influential we could be, that just because we come from different socio-economic backgrounds and different communities, all of us can come together. We can come together regardless of where we are from. And we can make an impact."