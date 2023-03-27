RALEIGH – Chris Gilbert of Oakboro had a weekend this month he will never forget after a $1 Cash 5 ticket delivered a $152,709 jackpot win.

“It’s amazing,” Gilbert said. “What a lucky weekend.”

Gilbert bought his Quick Pick ticket for the March 18 Cash 5 drawing from Oakboro Express Mart on North Main Street in Oakboro.

“We got up on Sunday morning and ‘Wow,’” Gilbert recalled.

He said he called his parents to tell them he won the jackpot.

“They were shocked and amazed too,” he said. “We were all very happily surprised.”

Gilbert arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $108,805.

He said he will use the winnings to get a car for his son and save for his retirement.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.