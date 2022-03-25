Organizations band together for Vietnam War Veterans commemoration ceremony

CONCORD — This year, Cabarrus community organizations are working together to honor National Vietnam War Veterans Day, in a new way.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, American Legion Post 51, the Cabarrus Veterans Coalition and Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter are putting on a Vietnam War Veterans 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony Tuesday, March 29, starting at 2 p.m. And there is no more fitting place for the ceremony and wreath laying than the Vietnam Veterans Park in Concord.

Kathy Dean, with the Daughters of the Revolution (DAR), explained that the idea for the ceremony came up when a new DAR member and Vietnam War widow suggested that the community do something special for National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The DAR is a commemorative partner of the The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration — a 13-year program to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the war. Since 2012, the federal government has partnered with local governments, private organizations, and communities to commemorate the 50th anniversary. The program will continue until 2025.

“Our military — they were not given the welcome home that they deserved then,” Dean said. “This commemoration was set up to right that wrong.”

As a partner, the DAR holds events year long and on March 29 to honor those who fought, were wounded or gave their lives in the Vietnam War.

The City of Concord is also a commemorative partner, and in 2014 veterans asked the city to rename the North Cabarrus Park to the Vietnam Veterans Park in time for the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War in 2015.

This year the DAR is partnering with other organizations to hold a small, private ceremony to honor Vietnam War veterans and their families at the American Legion Post 51. Veterans will be given a lapel pin and a copy of a presidential proclamation.

The public is invited to attend a ceremony at the park starting at 2 p.m. There will also be a wreath laying and bell ringing.

Dean said the point of commemoration is to remember, always.

“This is a bigger way to do that and to also honor those killed in action and those who came home,” she said. “ I don’t think a lot of people are as aware of Vietnam Veterans Day. We just ask that people come out and help us honor and remember these veterans.”

The Vietnam Veterans Park is located at 760 Orphanage Rd, Concord, NC 28027.