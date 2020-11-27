 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Organizations receive grants from Ben Mynatt Children's Foundation
View Comments

Organizations receive grants from Ben Mynatt Children's Foundation

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Ben Mynatt Children’s Foundation Board of Directors recently met to review grant requests and decide how to distribute the proceeds from their “reimagined” 19th annual golf tournament.

While funds raised were less than usual, this year the foundation is still able to share $38,500 among some very deserving organizations in Cabarrus County. Due to COVID19 constraints the Foundation Board was not able to host their usual check distribution breakfast, which annually brings together the grantees, sponsors and the board. Instead board members were to hand-deliver the grant award checks.

Congratulations to grantee organizations serving children in Cabarrus County:

The Academic Learning Center

The ARC

Big Brothers & Big Sisters

The Boys & Girls Club

The Boy Scouts

Cabarrus County Education Foundation

Classroom Central

Joyful Hearts

The Junior Charity League

The Piedmont Residential Development Center

The Salvation Army

Special Olympics-Cabarrus County

Wings of Eagles Ranch

The Ben Mynatt Children’s Foundation was formed as charity organization in 2002 in honor and memory of Ben Mynatt to provide financial assistance to non-profits whose missions seek to improve the lives of children of Cabarrus County. Special focus is on those serving children with physical, mental or economic disadvantages.

Including this year’s awards, since its inception over $970,000 has been given to support children’s charities in our region. We are excited about hitting the $1,000,000 mark with next year’s event!

The BMCF Board of Directors is made up of: Bob Brannan, Brain Burchfield, Ward Childress, Pat K. Horton, Barbi Jones, John King, Cyndie Mynatt, Bill Rinker, Susan Rourke, and Sarah Sambor

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts