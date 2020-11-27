Organizations receive grants from Ben Mynatt Children's Foundation

The Ben Mynatt Children’s Foundation Board of Directors recently met to review grant requests and decide how to distribute the proceeds from their “reimagined” 19th annual golf tournament.
While funds raised were less than usual, this year the foundation is still able to share $38,500 among some very deserving organizations in Cabarrus County. Due to COVID19 constraints the Foundation Board was not able to host their usual check distribution breakfast, which annually brings together the grantees, sponsors and the board. Instead board members were to hand-deliver the grant award checks.
Congratulations to grantee organizations serving children in Cabarrus County:
The Academic Learning Center
The ARC
Big Brothers & Big Sisters
The Boys & Girls Club
The Boy Scouts
Cabarrus County Education Foundation
Classroom Central
Joyful Hearts
The Junior Charity League
The Piedmont Residential Development Center
The Salvation Army
Special Olympics-Cabarrus County
Wings of Eagles Ranch
The Ben Mynatt Children’s Foundation was formed as charity organization in 2002 in honor and memory of Ben Mynatt to provide financial assistance to non-profits whose missions seek to improve the lives of children of Cabarrus County. Special focus is on those serving children with physical, mental or economic disadvantages.
Including this year’s awards, since its inception over $970,000 has been given to support children’s charities in our region. We are excited about hitting the $1,000,000 mark with next year’s event!
The BMCF Board of Directors is made up of: Bob Brannan, Brain Burchfield, Ward Childress, Pat K. Horton, Barbi Jones, John King, Cyndie Mynatt, Bill Rinker, Susan Rourke, and Sarah Sambor
