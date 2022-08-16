Orphanage Circle renamed to honor former children's home director

KANNAPOLIS — Two roads have been renamed in the City of Kannapolis this month.

The Kannapolis City Council approved the renamings at its regular meeting Aug. 8.

The first road, Orphanage Circle, leads onto the property of the Church of God Children's Home.

Orphanage circle was renamed to Weatherby Circle. Kenneth Hudson, director of the children's home, said he petitioned to have the road renamed due to the stigma associated with the word "orphanage".

"This will allow our residents to be more anonymous," Hudson said.

The new name, Weatherby Circle, was chosen to honor Reverend G.E. Weatherby, a former director of the children's home. He was with the Church of God in the mid sixties through the seventies.

The second road that was renamed was Martha Drive off of Trinity Church Road. It was changed to Honey Tree Lane. There is currently residential home construction in that area. PresPro Homes and and Neighborhoods petitioned to have the name changed.

The street signs for both Weatherby Circle and Honey Tree Lane have both been replaced.