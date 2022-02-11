Palmetto Infusion opens first clinic in Concord

Palmetto Infusion opened its first ambulatory infusion clinic in Concord Thursday afternoon.

The new clinic is located off Poplar Tent Road and is the second Palmetto Infusion location in the greater-Charlotte area. It is also the eight location for the company in the state.

In total there are 15 chairs in the open area of the clinic and three private rooms available for accessible care, representatives with the company said. The clinic measures 3,797 square feet.

The clinic also offers warn blankets, complimentary WiFi, snacks and TV for patients during their treatments. Patient services include patient care, emotional consoling with Palmetto Infusion’s Patient Advocate, insurance coordination, financial assistance programs, treatment education, and 24/7 clinical support.

Palmetto Infusion held an open house before its ribbon cutting ceremony as members of the community welcomed the business. Cabarrus County Chamber Executive Director Barbi Jones said with all of the growth on this side of the city, health services were bound to move into the area.

