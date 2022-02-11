Palmetto Infusion opens first clinic in Concord

Palmetto Infusion opened its first ambulatory infusion clinic in Concord Thursday afternoon.
The new clinic is located off Poplar Tent Road and is the second Palmetto Infusion location in the greater-Charlotte area. It is also the eight location for the company in the state.
In total there are 15 chairs in the open area of the clinic and three private rooms available for accessible care, representatives with the company said. The clinic measures 3,797 square feet.
The clinic also offers warn blankets, complimentary WiFi, snacks and TV for patients during their treatments. Patient services include patient care, emotional consoling with Palmetto Infusion’s Patient Advocate, insurance coordination, financial assistance programs, treatment education, and 24/7 clinical support.
Palmetto Infusion held an open house before its ribbon cutting ceremony as members of the community welcomed the business. Cabarrus County Chamber Executive Director Barbi Jones said with all of the growth on this side of the city, health services were bound to move into the area.
"This area is our fastest growing part of Concord," Jones said. "It is further removed from our traditional hospital setting, so our medical providers have looked at ways to do outreach in this community on this side of town. And this is one more way of doing that."
This isn't the only healthcare setting in that area. Novant Health Primary Care is right across from the new location.
"One of our big attracting factors for Cabarrus County is our quality of life around healthcare, and we see this as an extension of that," she said.
Jeremy Bunch, chief of Sales and Marketing with Palmetto Infusion said when the company was looking for another location, it noticed a pattern of people around Cabarrus County traveling longer distances to Uptown Charlotte for their therapies.
"We try to find where the need is great," Bunch said. "Being here in Concord keeps us here between I-77 and I-85. We are outside the loop. It is the perfect situation for people to go in. The population is also growing out this way. It just made sense to be in this part of the Charlotte area."
The new Palmetto Infusion clinic is located at 9975 Poplar Tent Road, Suite 200.