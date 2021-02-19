Pandemic puts couple's small business on hold for a year

But when it came time to look at hiring, they had a number of applicants. Troy put up the job availabilities online and the next morning, there were 19 applicants. Many of them, Bevin said, were people who had just finished trade school.

While hiring was easy, their employees are still having to wait on some certification. Due to smaller classroom capacity, it is taking the Finks' employees a bit longer to go through vehicle inspection certification.

And even though their loan has gone through, they are still experiencing issues with the SBA. The Small Business Debt Relief Program gives financial relief to businesses by covering all loan payments on these SBA loans, including principal, interest, and fees, for six months. But due to a timing issue of when they signed their loan, the Finks were told they didn't qualify.

But despite what it took to open the shop, Bevin said she is just excited it's open.

Troy had previously worked on Freightliner Trucks and had a degree in Business Management. Bevin, who had worked on their family farm for years, also had a background in marketing. When Troy brought up owning an auto repair shop, Bevin said she was all in and had a few ideas of her own.