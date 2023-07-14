CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Paul Sheehan as Sales Manager. In this role, Sheehan will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more.

“Paul has focused his career on growing sports tourism in North Carolina,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re thrilled to have someone with such passion and expertise serving our hospitality community and showcasing Cabarrus County as a premier destination for meetings and groups of all kinds.”

Prior to joining the Explore Cabarrus team, Sheehan served as Sports Development Manager with Visit Winston-Salem. His professional experience also includes the roles of Director of Sports Development for the Greenville-Pitt County Sports Commission and Assistant Director of Sports Development at Visit Greenville in Greenville, NC.

Sheehan graduated from Appalachian State University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Industry Studies with a concentration in Marketing and Management and minor in General Business. He also attended East Carolina University where he earned a Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Sports Management.