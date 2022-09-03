PERFORMANCE SCORES: CCS shows strong growth, but still trying to recover some COVID losses

CONCORD – Following a 2021-22 school year that signaled a return to in-person learning for Cabarrus County Schools (CCS), the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has released school performance data.

While the data reveals that CCS has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the numbers do give insights into the effects of pandemic learning conditions as well as several signs of encouragement for district leaders as they continue to accelerate recovery of learning lost due to pandemic stresses.

“Our school and district leaders continue to reflect on our data while strategizing to achieve even greater excellence in the upcoming school year,” said CCS Chief Academic Officer, Sarah Reeves. “Within each data set released today, there are stories and celebrations that underscore the incredible teaching and learning happening across CCS.

“The true celebration, however, is beyond any numeric or quantitative data set that can be released. As we embark on the 2022-23 school year, we want to continue to celebrate the resilience of our remarkable staff, scholars, and community. We are grateful for the amazing educators that went above and beyond the call of duty to support our students in every possible way despite countless challenges coming out of the pandemic.”

The data reveals:

⦁ 95% of CCS elementary schools met or exceeded growth during the 2021-22 school year.

⦁ 93.5% of CCS schools met or exceeded growth in grades 3-8 reading assessments.

⦁ 79.5% of all CCS elementary, middle and high schools met or exceeded growth during the 2021-22 school year.

⦁ Proficiency rates have recovered over 60% from pandemic learning loss since 2018-19.

⦁ CCS gained 4.8% in Grade Level Proficiency over 2020-21, ranking 12th of N.C.’s 115 school districts in GLP.

⦁ The four-year cohort graduation rate in CCS fell 2.4% to 88.7%, but remained higher than the statewide average of 86.2%.

CCS has already taken steps towards accelerating student growth and achievement by emphasizing a culture of care with the prioritizing of high-quality professional development for staff and teachers. The district has also committed to concentrating on student wellness curriculums as well as an expanse of program-choice opportunities for students and families.

CCS recently established an Academic Advisement Specialist position to support schools, emphasize course credits and focus on recovering those credits lost during the pandemic. Also, each traditional high school is staffed by a Graduation Coach who will monitor the progress of high school students towards graduation. CCS also offered expansive opportunities for career acceleration, as well as the implementation of “Summer Bridge” for kindergarten, 6th and 9th graders to support their transition into new schools.

“We started back to school this week with the intention to accelerate our students learning throughout the year,” said CCS Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki. “We are truly thankful for the resilience and dedication of our staff and teachers.

“Our administrators are going to use today’s data as they use all data -- to drive instruction in our classrooms and towards individual students. While we continue to recover from a global pandemic, there are areas that we can and are improving on. We're committed to reaching every student, every day, whatever it takes.”