Petition seeking to honor fallen Concord PD officer reaches more than 5,000 signatures

CONCORD — A petition calling for the bridge at I-85 and Bruton Smith Boulevard to be named in honor of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping who died in the line of duty Dec. 16 had accumulated 5,650 signatures as of Tuesday morning on Change.org.
The idea for the naming came from a retired Concord PD Major according to the petition though the name was omitted out of a respect for privacy.
“This is something that should be done without question because there is no telling how many lives were saved that night by Jason and fellow Concord Police Officers all while losing one of their own,” the petition reads.
At 10:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 Concord police received a report of a vehicle crash near the Interstate 85 Northbound ramp on Exit 49. An Alcohol Law Enforcement agent was first on the scene and discovered the wreck as CPD officers arrived.
As officers were investigating the abandoned vehicle, a woman drove up and stated that a man had tried to take her car near the Sonic on Gateway Lane. She provided a description of the man. The ALE agent and two officers arrived at the Sonic location and began approaching a man who fit the description.
The suspect produced a handgun and began firing at the officers, killing Shuping and injuring fellow officer Kaleb Robinson.
The community came together to honor Shuping in subsequent days gathering en masse for his memorial as well as bringing flowers and tokens of gratitude and placing them in front of the Concord Police Department.
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
Processional for fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping
The interest garnered by the petition which has even been signed by Shuping’s mother Lynn, has also gotten the attention of Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang who is doing what she can to help fulfill this request.
“I think we will have a living legacy by doing this,” Strang said over the phone Tuesday. “(It’s) something that we can be proud of and something that the family — if they’re in the area — they can reflect every single day on what an awesome officer Jason Shuping was.”
The process of naming the bridge in honor of Shuping is a long one with the first step requiring submitting an application to the North Carolina Department of Transportation for the request. Strang said the group behind the petition contacted her Monday and told her their application was approved to go to a committee within the NCDOT.
This is not the only step they would have to go through as it would require cooperation from both Concord and Cabarrus County before being finalized, but it is a start. Commissioner Strang said she is doing what she can to make this happen, but she also understands this is a City still in mourning from the loss of one of its officers and she does not want to get pushy trying to push this request too hard.
She just wants Officer Shuping honored for his commitment to the City of Concord and believes the naming of the bridge would be an appropriate way to do it.
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
Processional for Jason Shuping
“Officer Shuping paid the ultimate sacrifice so we’re trying to be very respectful of the process and how we are handling it,” she said. “The citizens don’t want to just want to jump on the bandwagon and see if they can figure it out on their own, they still have to come to us at some point, so they reached out to me and I told them I was happy to help with that.”
The petition reached more than 4,200 signatures in 36 hours and continues to go up at Change.org. Strang has started to work on her end to help as well asking the City of Concord to enact a proclamation and requesting the same from her fellow County Commissioners who have been supportive of the idea since hearing about it, according to Strang.
There is still work to do but in the end, the petition simply asks for a permanent way to honor Officer Shuping.
“I ask all of you to PLEASE not let Jason be forgotten and to let this be a permanent "memorial" to him and a sign to our local Officers and Deputies that we care about them,” the petition reads. “I don't ask much of or from anyone but this one I am asking of you to take your time to sign and support this. This will take a decent amount of work but this is a power we have to truly make a change and for his family to see every time they go to the local mall that this bridge is near. This is 5 minutes out of your day for a memorial that will last many lifetimes.”