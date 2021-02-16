Petition seeking to honor fallen Concord PD officer reaches more than 5,000 signatures

“Officer Shuping paid the ultimate sacrifice so we’re trying to be very respectful of the process and how we are handling it,” she said. “The citizens don’t want to just want to jump on the bandwagon and see if they can figure it out on their own, they still have to come to us at some point, so they reached out to me and I told them I was happy to help with that.”

The petition reached more than 4,200 signatures in 36 hours and continues to go up at Change.org. Strang has started to work on her end to help as well asking the City of Concord to enact a proclamation and requesting the same from her fellow County Commissioners who have been supportive of the idea since hearing about it, according to Strang.

There is still work to do but in the end, the petition simply asks for a permanent way to honor Officer Shuping.