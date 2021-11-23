 Skip to main content
Pine Gate Renewables announces second solar project in Stanly County
Pine Gate Renewables announces second solar project in Stanly County

  • Updated
Pinegate Renewables

The Asheville-based company has its second Stanly County project under construction.

 Pinegate Renewables

ASHEVILLE – Pine Gate Renewables announced the financing of its second project in Stanly County, which will generate 69.89MW of renewable energy for the community of Albemarle.

Stanly Solar is currently under construction and once operational, will provide enough energy to power approximately 15,500 homes annually through a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) that was awarded in the Competitive Procurement of Renewable Energy (CPRE) program with Duke Energy Carolinas.

“In addition to generating clean energy, Stanly Solar will provide construction jobs to dozens of workers, infuse money into local businesses and provide tax revenue to the town of Albemarle,” said Ben Catt, CEO of Pine Gate Renewables. “We’re excited to secure yet another significant solar project in our home state.”

Stanly is one of Pine Gate’s 15 solar projects currently under construction in North Carolina, representing 300MW of clean energy that will be added to the grid once complete. It is expected to be online by the end of the year.

The company’s first project in the County was Albemarle Solar which went online earlier this year and generates 2.78MW of energy.

John Hancock provided the preferred equity, Churchill Stateside Group provided the tax equity and MUFG provided the construction and permanent loan for Stanly Solar.

"MUFG is pleased to support Pine Gate Renewables in providing clean energy to the communities of North Carolina," said Fred Zelaya, Director, MUFG Project Finance Group.

Pine Gate Renewables, headquartered in Asheville, is a leading renewable energy company focused on project development and strategic financing of solar and storage projects throughout the United States. It currently manages 907MW of operational assets, with more than 12GW in active development and has raised over $3.1 billion in project capital to date.

