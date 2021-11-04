Pinnacle Cranes opens new headquarters in Midland

Midland has landed another new project. Pinnacle Cranes has relocated their corporate headquarters from Charlotte to the Town of Midland.
Originally established in 2001 as the crane division of Carolina Tractor, the company is now privately owned by Tecum Equity, a fund supported by Western Allegheny Capital – the family office of Pittsburgh based Cliff Forrest, the owner of Rosebud Mining. Chief Executive Officer Jim Mackinson lead the firm through the ownership transition and relocation to Midland.
Pinnacle serves as the authorized dealer in North Carolina and South Carolina for Link-Belt Cranes, Manitex Boom Trucks, Magni Rotating Telehandlers, and Shuttle lift Industrial Carry Deck Cranes. They offer solutions to all construction and construction related industries, providing vehicles for every construction crane and related industry application needed. Rough terrain, hydraulic truck cranes, crawlers, all-terrain and carry decks are included in the inventory.
Pinnacle was previously located off WT Harris Blvd in Charlotte.
Their new facility includes a 25,000 square-foot office and service building in the Midland Industrial Business Park, in addition to a 3,100 square-foot wash bay and over 4.5 acres of on-site crane storage. The contractor for the facility was Vannoy Construction and the architect was RedLine Design Group.
Mayor John Crump states, “We are excited and proud that the number one lifting equipment source in the Carolinas has joined the Midland community. Pinnacle Cranes has lead the crane industry in our region for more than 20 years.”
Town Manager Doug Paris states, “Since 2016, Midland has grown its tax base by 44.77% through infill development and 26 voluntary annexations. We are located 2.5 miles from the Charlotte city limits and 13.5 miles from Uptown Charlotte at the corner of Trade and Tryon. We have the lowest property tax rate in Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties, excellent proximity to a booming Charlotte market, and available sites for development. This makes Midland a very