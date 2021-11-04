Pinnacle Cranes opens new headquarters in Midland

Midland has landed another new project. Pinnacle Cranes has relocated their corporate headquarters from Charlotte to the Town of Midland.

Originally established in 2001 as the crane division of Carolina Tractor, the company is now privately owned by Tecum Equity, a fund supported by Western Allegheny Capital – the family office of Pittsburgh based Cliff Forrest, the owner of Rosebud Mining. Chief Executive Officer Jim Mackinson lead the firm through the ownership transition and relocation to Midland.

Pinnacle serves as the authorized dealer in North Carolina and South Carolina for Link-Belt Cranes, Manitex Boom Trucks, Magni Rotating Telehandlers, and Shuttle lift Industrial Carry Deck Cranes. They offer solutions to all construction and construction related industries, providing vehicles for every construction crane and related industry application needed. Rough terrain, hydraulic truck cranes, crawlers, all-terrain and carry decks are included in the inventory.

Pinnacle was previously located off WT Harris Blvd in Charlotte.