Portion of West Avenue closes for Kantoberfest

City of Kannapolis
City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – West Avenue, from Vance to Cannon Baller Way will be closed to traffic from 2 p.m. Friday until 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. T

he closure is effect for the Kantoberfest which is happening this weekend in downtown Kannapolis.

