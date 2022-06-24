Principals and personnel changes for Cabarrus County Schools

Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki announced the following personnel appointments Tuesday, June 21. These appointments were approved by the Cabarrus County Board of Education on June 13.

April Dawn Raney, assistant principal at Hickory Ridge Elementary School, has been named principal at Charles E. Boger Elementary School, replacing Rick Seaford, who has retired.

Raney joined CCS in 2001 as a 3rd and 4th grade teacher at Mount Pleasant Elementary School. In 2005, she was named the school’s Teacher of the Year. She also is a graduate of the CCS Teacher Leader Cohort and was a trainer for several math programs across the district.

She completed a principal internship in 2017 at Rocky River Elementary School and served in interim assistant principal roles at Rocky River Elementary, Northwest Cabarrus High, and Central Cabarrus High Schools. She was named assistant principal at Charles E. Boger Elementary in 2018 before joining the leadership team at Hickory Ridge Elementary in 2020.

Raney earned a bachelor’s degree from Appalachian State University and master’s degrees from High Point University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She also earned National Board Certification.

Dr. Dan Barber, principal at Costner Elementary School (Gaston County Schools), will join the leadership team at Cox Mill Elementary School as an assistant principal.

Barber began his teaching career in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as a 2nd grade teacher and talent development leader in 2004. He was named Teacher of the Year at Idlewild Elementary School in 2007.

He joined Gaston County Schools in 2014 where he served as an instructional facilitator, assistant principal, and principal. He is a National Board-Certified teacher and was nominated Gaston County Schools Assistant Principal of the Year in 2019. He was a finalist for the 2022 Gaston Gazette Principal of the Year. Dr. Barber also has worked as an adjunct instructor at Central Piedmont Community College and a curriculum developer and instructor at Tufts University Teacher Training Program.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, a master’s degree from Tufts University, and a doctorate from Northeastern University.

Taylor Beard, MTSS instructional coach and teacher at Cox Mill Elementary School (CMES), has been named assistant principal at the school.

Beard joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2019 as an ELA Mandarin teacher at CMES. Prior to joining CCS, she worked as a site coordinator and professional development trainer for the Florida Center for Reading Research at Florida State University. She began her teaching career with the School District of Hillsborough County, serving as an elementary teacher, a resource teacher, a mentor/evaluator, and an acting assistant principal.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and a master’s degree from the University of South Florida.

Chantell Berry, principal at The Palmetto School (Rock Hill Schools), will join Cabarrus County Schools as an assistant principal at Charles E. Boger Elementary School.

Berry began her administrative career in as a vice principal at Walnut Grove Elementary School (California) in 2008. The following year, she transferred to Wicklund Elementary School, serving in the same role before being promoted to principal of the school. During her five-year tenure there, she implemented a district-wide attendance program that increased student attendance by 10 percent. Before moving to South Carolina, she served as principal of North Texas Collegiate Academy, a K-8 charter school.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Clark Atlanta University and a master’s degree from Kennesaw State University.

Edward Bui, assistant principal at Newberry High School (South Carolina), will join CCS as assistant principal at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

Bui began his teaching career as an English Language Learners teacher at Concord High School (New Hampshire). He moved to South Carolina in 2011, serving as a Chinese, social studies, and ESL teacher, as well as testing coordinator and Services for Students with Disabilities coordinator in Lexington County School District One. During his tenure there, he also served as football coach and athletic director of soccer.

He was named Teacher of the Year Finalist in 2017 at Gilbert High School and in 2019 at Pelion High School.

Bui earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine and a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

Jennifer Herriman, comprehensive school improvement coordinator at the Performance Learning Center (PLC), has been named assistant principal at the PLC and Cabarrus Virtual Academy.

Herriman joined Cabarrus County Schools in 2020. Prior to that, she worked in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as an instructional accountability facilitator, an instructional coach, and teacher. She also was a part of the Professional Development Facilitator Pool. She began her teaching career at Longwood Junior High School in New York.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from St. Joseph’s College and a master’s degree from Dowling College. She also is a graduate of the School Executive Leadership Academy at Queens University.

Krista Johnston, lead special education teacher at W.M. Irvin Elementary School, has been named assistant principal at Royal Oaks School of the Arts.

She began her teaching career in 2016 in Littleton, Colorado in the Douglas County School District. She joined the W.M. Irvin Family in 2017 and has been a Teacher of the Year nominee at the school multiple times.

Johnston earned a bachelor’s degree from Metropolitan State University of Denver (Colorado) and a master’s degree from Queens University.

Alexis Richardson, principal intern at Hickory Ridge Middle School, has been named assistant principal at Northwest Cabarrus Middle School.

She joined CCS in 2019 as a teacher at Weddington Hills Elementary School. Prior to that, she worked in Rowan-Salisbury Schools as a 5th grade teacher. During her tenure there, she began a group to mentor female students, served as grade level chair, and was a member of the district’s curriculum mapping team. She was named Teacher of the Year at H.D. Isenberg Elementary School.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Livingstone College and a master’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University.

Jenna Rossi, teacher at Knox Middle School (Rowan Salisbury Schools), has been named assistant principal at Royal Oaks School of the Arts.

She joined Rowan Salisbury Schools as a 5th grade math and ELA teacher in 2015. During her tenure there, she served as grade level chair, School Improvement Team representative, admin intern, PLC lead and mentor, and Teacher Led Design Team chairperson. She also served as a Girls on the Run coach, as well as basketball and softball coach.

Rossi was named Teacher of the Year at Knox Middle School and was recognized as the Carolina Panthers Teacher of the Week and School Teacher of the Month.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Oswego and a master’s degree from Concordia University.

Amber Zimmer, teacher at Harris Road Middle School (HRMS), has been named assistant principal at the school.

She joined CCS as a math teacher at Concord Middle School in 2016 before transferring to HRMS the following year. She has served as PLC lead, School Improvement Team chair, and Summer Reading Camp Site Administrator.

Prior to joining CCS, Zimmer worked as a 2nd grade teacher and an AIG specialist in Stanly County Schools.

A United States Air Force Veteran, Zimmer earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Ohio State University.