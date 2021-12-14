 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PruittHealth locations earn U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes Awards
0 Comments

PruittHealth locations earn U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes Awards

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PruittHealth Town Center

PruittHealth Town Center in Harrisburg is one of five locations to receive the U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes Award.

 PruittHealth

Norcross, Ga. – Five skilled nursing centers operated by PruittHealth are among the 13% of centers nationwide recently recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report. The following homes earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving ratings of ‘High Performing,’ the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation and/or Long-Term Care:

  • North Carolina State Veterans Home – Salisbury (Long-Term Care)
  • PruittHealth – Barnwell (Short-Term Rehab)
  • PruittHealth – Town Center (Short-Term Rehab)
  • The Oaks – Carrollton (Short-Term Rehab)
  • The Oaks – Limestone (Short-Term Rehab)

“We are proud our high-quality, patient-centric care has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and believe these awards demonstrate our long-standing commitment to elevating the level of care provided in communities we serve,” Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said.

U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.

Now in its twelfth year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about quality of care, COVID-19 vaccination requirements for residents and staff, flu and pneumonia vaccination rates, and infection control violations listed on the resident safety summary.

This year's methodology includes an emphasis on homes meeting certain standards of patient safety, which could limit a home’s ability to achieve a ‘High-Performing’ rating. These standards include a minimum threshold for the staff COVID-19 vaccination rate, overuse of antipsychotic drugs and frequent visits to the emergency department, among other criteria. Homes that have below a 75% COVID-19 staff vaccination rate are not considered a leading facility.

The ratings include data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics. Out of 13,175 nursing homes that received a Long-Term Care Rating, 1,063 were designated as High-Performing. The Short-Term Care Rating incorporates measures of quality, including consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing falls. For 2021-22, 13,500 facilities received a Short-Term Rating, while only 1,651 homes earned a High-Performing Rating.

For more information behind both U.S. News ratings, please refer to the FAQ.

For more information about PruittHealth, visit pruitthealth.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Job resignation accelerates in America

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

WBTV names new chief meteorologist as Eric Thomas retires. He might look familiar.

  • Updated

WBTV named a new chief meteorologist on Wednesday to replace Eric Thomas, who is set to retire at month’s end. Al Conklin is a familiar face, if you’ve watched the station anytime over the past 28-some years. He and Thomas have always worked side-by-side. “I’ve always thought of Al as a co-chief anyways, or at least the ‘morning chief,’ ” Thomas said in a statement released by WBTV on ...

Local News

Are you a teacher or state employee? Here's how much of a raise you'd get in NC budget

  • Updated

Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts