PruittHealth locations earn U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes Awards

Norcross, Ga. – Five skilled nursing centers operated by PruittHealth are among the 13% of centers nationwide recently recognized as a Best Nursing Home for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report. The following homes earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving ratings of ‘High Performing,’ the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation and/or Long-Term Care:

North Carolina State Veterans Home – Salisbury (Long-Term Care)

PruittHealth – Barnwell (Short-Term Rehab)

PruittHealth – Town Center (Short-Term Rehab)

The Oaks – Carrollton (Short-Term Rehab)

The Oaks – Limestone (Short-Term Rehab)

“We are proud our high-quality, patient-centric care has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and believe these awards demonstrate our long-standing commitment to elevating the level of care provided in communities we serve,” Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said.

U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.