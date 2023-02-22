SALISBURY– During the November mid-term election season, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College encouraged local voter participation by holding a contest inviting residents of Rowan and Cabarrus counties to design special stickers to be distributed in the community.

The winning “I Registered” and “I Voted” designs were printed and given out during the early voting period leading up to the election.

The contest, spearheaded by Jonathan Hoffman, lead faculty for the College’s Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts program, was made possible by a Rowan-Cabarrus Student Impact Grant through the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation. The $850 that Hoffman received to carry out the design contest was one of eight grants awarded to Rowan-Cabarrus employees for projects that support and encourage students in their learning and personal development.

“The sticker design contest engaged the community and our students in the electoral process, and our hope is that it created awareness and excitement and helped increase voter turnout in Rowan and Cabarrus counties,” Hoffman said.

Each year, the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation awards grants to employees who have submitted proposals for unique student support projects which do not have funding available from other sources.

In addition to the voter sticker design contest, other Student Impact Grants approved for 2022-2023 include:

• Assistant Director of Career and Academic Advising Dr. Quinn Lacy was awarded $1,000 for "A Culturally Immersive Transfer Experience.” Funds from this grant will help support efforts to allow students to engage and communicate with both their community college advisors and prospective admissions representatives at four-year institutions.

• Amy Mahle, program chair for the occupational therapy assistant program, received $1,000 to fund her project, “Building Resilience in Healthcare Students,” which helps students combat stress experienced in challenging programs of study and in interacting with vulnerable populations during clinical work.

• Tutoring Center Director Deanna Dixon was awarded $1,000 for “Exam Jam,” which provides support and resources for students as they prepare for end-of-semester exams.

• Student Support Services Director Misty Moler was awarded $500 for “Empowering Students Through Wellness Promotion,” which focuses on overall student well-being.

• Instruction and Outreach Librarian Laurie Robb received $1,200 for "We All Belong in the Library," a series of special activities and events.

• Dr. Emily Fink, director of nursing programs, was awarded $1,500 for a partnership project with the North Carolina Baptists on Mission Health Screening Ministry. The mobile screening event will provide medical and dental care access for Rowan-Cabarrus students while offering a learning experience as nursing and dental assisting students assist with the process.

• Career and Academic Advisor Katina Foster received $1,200 to provide incentives to help students persist in their classes and motivate them to achieve future success through the Advising Lounge and Academic Advising.

• Jonathan Hoffman, lead faculty in Associate in Fine Arts in Visual Arts, was awarded $500 to support The Bridge Gallery on North Campus, which provides creative programming that allows art and graphic design students to gain direct exposure and experience with an essential part of their future careers.

“Student Impact Grants allow our innovative staff to use their expertise to provide creative and engaging opportunities for our students,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “I am grateful to the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation, our generous donors, and our employees who go the extra mile to meet students where they are and assist them in achieving their goals.”

For more information about the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation or making a donation to support Student Impact Grants, scholarships and other forms of student assistance, please visit www.rccc.edu/foundation. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).