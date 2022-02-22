Recording studio in works for Mt. Pleasant community

Come this summer, there’s a certain three acres in Mt. Pleasant that could grow something other than a field of corn or a few bushels of tomatoes. It could produce a local crop of professional musicians instead. That’s if Gabriel Bello’s dream comes true. And it looks like it’s getting closer to becoming a reality.
Bello, a professional musician himself, is working to complete a full scale recording studio that he plans to make accessible to others in the community.
"The goal is to get enough grants and private funding that I can make it available to local ministries, local music artists and the school systems, and not have to worry about charging anybody for any of the services,” said Bello.
The project is moving at a piecemeal pace as Bello receives funding – some through private donations and others through grants. The building’s concrete foundation and plumbing were completed from earlier funds, and just recently Bello received a $3,000 Artist Support Grant he’ll use for framing material for the inside. The North Carolina Arts Council provides funds for Artist Support grants, and those funds are allocated by the Cabarrus Arts Council and other arts councils throughout the state.
Bello estimates the entire project, including recording equipment, will cost around $100,000.
This Week (Feb. 23 -26)
Paper Rose Bouquet Craft - Midland Library - Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. - noon. Learn to make simple paper flowers and take home your own bouquet and vase. Recommended for ages 13 and up; registration is free. Midland Library, 4297 C Hwy 24/27 E, Midland. For more information and to register, see Library System - Paper Rose Bouquet Craft* (MID) (activecalendar.com).
Art Exhibition: Texture – Now – Sunday, April 10, – See how artists Meg Arsenovic, CHD:WCK!, Meredith Morrison, Lucha Rodríguez and Eli Warren visually accomplish the feel of texture, through use of materials as well as the manipulation of those materials. Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Nana Does Vegas - Old Courthouse Theatre - February 25-26, 7:30 p.m.; Feb. 27, 2:30 p.m. Nana has taken a gamble and moved to Las Vegas, where she and her sidekick Vera are working as seamstresses for a show... What could possibly go wrong? Everything! If you liked Nana’s Naughty Knickers, you’ll love Nana Does Vegas! Recommended for families; adult tickets cost $21.40. Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information and to select a showing, see OCT (arts-people.com).
Next Week (Feb. 27 - March 5)
Crafters Unite - Monday, Feb. 28, 4 - 5 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Recommended for adults; registration is free. Conference Room, 8556 Cook Street, Mt. Pleasant. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crafters Unite (MTP) (activecalendar.com).
Crafters Unite - Monday, Feb. 28, 5- 6 p.m. Gather with other crafters to work on crafts in a comfortable atmosphere. Recommended for adults; registration is free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. For more information and to register, see Library System - Crafters Unite*(HAR) (activecalendar.com).
“Playwrights Apprentice” Youth Acting Classes - Now through April 12, 5:30- 7 p.m. Another exciting semester taught by Ms. Mary Lynn Bain. Classes meet for 8 weeks every Tuesday and conclude with a showcase of what students have learned. For children grades 6-8; $260 per semester Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. For more information and to register visit: octconcord.com and select classes.
Beginners Pottery Wheel Class - Tuesday, March 1, 7- 8:30 p.m. Adults & kids 8+ Cost $59.92, Includes 2 projects, 2 days of fun... 5 spots per session. All Inclusive. Paint Your Hearts Out, 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information and to register, see Beginners Pottery Wheel Class (Adults and kids 8+) Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite.
Jake Blount - Friday, March 4, 8 p.m. Award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer and scholar, Jake is a 2020 Strathmore Artist in Residence, a board member of Bluegrass Pride and a 2020 recipient of the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. Although he is proficient in multiple performance styles, he specializes in the music of Black and indigenous communities in the southeastern United States. Tickets: $30 at https://bit.ly/jakeblount Hotel sponsor Hilton Garden. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Upcoming
Rhythm & Run ‘22 - Saturday, March 12, Fun Run at 8am; 5k at 8:30am. The Rhythm & Run 5K is an annual fundraiser event for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All proceeds go to the NC Music Hall of Fame Museum to continue giving visitors a great experience as they learn about North Carolina's music heritage. Registration will be $20 until February 13, then increase to $25 until race day. For more information and to register, see https://northcarolinamusichalloffame.org/5k.
Love Songs and Lullabies from Jewish Tradition - Zoom Webinar, Saturday, March 12, 1 - 2:30 p.m. Kathleen Blackwell-Plank will help enhance cultural sensitivity as singers and instrumentalists learn love songs and lullabies from Jewish tradition. Therapeutic qualities of the music and ways to extend arrangements with improvisation will be explored.Recommended for adults.To register visit: Atrium Health Foundation – Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County’s Interlude Music Webinar Series. ]
Piedmont Prime Time Community Band Presents American Cameos - Sunday, March 13, 4 - 6 p.m. Enjoy a night of music with the Piedmont Prime Time Community band for their spring concert entitled “American Cameos.” Recommended for families; admission is free and donations are gratefully accepted. Kannapolis Middle School, 7th & 8th Grade Building, 1000 Virginia Dare Street, Kannapolis.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 1 - 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMarch
Opera Carolina’s Green Eggs & Ham - Saturday, March 19, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Could you, would you, try something new? When persistent Sam-I-Am attempts to persuade the grouchiest of grouches to try a delicious meal of green eggs and ham, we all learn a lesson in having an open mind and heart to new experiences and new friends. Masks are required inside the Cabarrus Arts Council, including the Davis Theatre. Proof of vaccination is not required for family programming. Registration (https://bit.ly/FamShows) is required for this FREE show. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Artist Series: A Closer Look - Thursday, March 24, 7 p.m. A Closer Look Artist Series returns with CHD:WCK! and Eli Warren: two phenomenal artists from The Galleries' Texture exhibition.Listen and watch as they share behind-the-scenes stories, inspirations & artistic processes with you. Free and open to the public. Beer and wine available for purchase. Credit cards only. Masks required unless actively drinking. Let us know you're coming: https://forms.gle/LwuPH3XxmLPx7Pjp7
Susan Werner - Friday, March 25, 8 p.m. Known for her engaging and energetic live show, Susan Werner continues her reign as one of the most bold and creative forces on the acoustic music scene today. Dubbed by NPR as the "Empress of the Unexpected", Werner's album projects cover the genres of folk, rock, pop, gospel, blues and Americana. Susan composes skillful songs that effortlessly slide between folk, jazz, and pop, all delivered with sassy wit and classic Midwestern charm. Hotel sponsor Hilton Garden Inn Tickets: $37.50 at https://bit.ly/susanwerner. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by the City of Concord and Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
The Coasters - Sunday, April 10, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.. If you love the doo-wop generation of music and high energy, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters is the show to see! You’ll be whisked back into an era where doo-wop music ruled and The Coasters were on the top of their game! The Coasters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, are known for such hits as “Poison Ivy”, “Charlie Brown”, Yakety Yak”, and many more. This group will have you dancing and singing in the aisle! Tickets: $37.50 for 3:30 and $40 for 7:30 at https://bit.ly/thecoasters; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
We Banjo 3 - Thursday, April 28, 7:30 p.m. We Banjo 3 seamlessly converge the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible songcraft to create a truly unique and gratifying signature sound. Brilliantly commanded instruments––banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion––effortlessly elevate lead singer David Howley’s propulsive voice. Tickets: $39 at https://bit.ly/web3tix; Hotel sponsor Embassy Suites Concord; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.
The Addams Family: A New Musical - Old Courthouse Theatre - May 12-22. The eccentrically macabre family moves to a bland suburb where Wednesday Addams' friendship with the daughter of a hostile and conformist local reality show host exacerbates conflict between the families. Recommended for families; Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring Street NW, Concord. More information to be found at a later date on Old Courthouse Theatre | Concord, NC (octconcord.com).
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 1- 4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. https://bit.ly/FamDayMay
Art Walk on Union – Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Waste Pro. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After school and adult art class in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: noon-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Mr. Musicman Music Lessons – Every Thursday, 11 a.m. - noon. The Mr. Musicman Company provides 30 minute music classes one day per week to provide children with age appropriate music instruction. 185 Rone Ave SW, Concord. Recommended for children; for more information contact Logan Community Day Care Association Inc. here: Program (logancommunitycdc.org).
Orff Music Instruction – Mondays and Tuesdays during the school year. The Orff approach of “music for children” is a way of introducing and teaching children about music on a level that they can easily comprehend. Using the Orff approach, students learn about rhythm, melody, harmony, texture, form, and other elements of music through play in a natural and comfortable environment. Recommended for children. McKnight Child Development Center, 1300 Glenn Avenue, Kannapolis. For more information, contact the Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County here: Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County - Home (ecfcc.org).
Orff Music Instruction: Families First – Wednesday Mornings during the school year. The Orff approach of “music for children” is a way of introducing and teaching children about music on a level that they can easily comprehend. Using the Orff approach, students learn about rhythm, melody, harmony, texture, form, and other elements of music through play in a natural and comfortable environment. Recommended for children. Cabarrus Bilingual Preschool, 104 Union Street South, Concord. For more information, contact the Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County here: Early Childhood Foundation of Cabarrus County - Home (ecfcc.org).
