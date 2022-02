Recording studio in works for Mt. Pleasant community

The Coasters - Sunday, April 10, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m.. If you love the doo-wop generation of music and high energy, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters is the show to see! You’ll be whisked back into an era where doo-wop music ruled and The Coasters were on the top of their game! The Coasters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, are known for such hits as “Poison Ivy”, “Charlie Brown”, Yakety Yak”, and many more. This group will have you dancing and singing in the aisle! Tickets: $37.50 for 3:30 and $40 for 7:30 at https://bit.ly/thecoasters; Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord.