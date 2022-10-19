 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Register now for the Old Armor 5K for Heroes

Run Kannapolis
City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS – Join us for the Old Armor 5K for Heroes at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The run will start in front of Old Armor Beer Company, 211 West Avenue. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate.

Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health. In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization you will receive great prizes and recognition from the city based on the total number of runs you complete.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com.

