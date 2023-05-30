Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KANNAPOLIS — Those who gave all were remembered and their families recognized in the annual Memorial Day Ceremonies in Kannapolis at Veterans Park

The A.L. Brown High School Navy JROTC Unit led the parade that preceded the ceremony, while the Northwest Cabarrus High School Airforce JROTC Unit carried the 50 state flags of the United States; veterans marched and/or rode in a trolley; the Freight-liner Ride of Pride Truck celebrated the 21st anniversary of the Ride of Pride and there was an escort by the Patriot Guard.

The guest speaker Rear Admiral Miriam L. Lafferty, Assistant Commandant for Reserve [CG-] U.S. Coast Guard. She was joined by other local dignitaries. The former Miss North Carolina Miss Victoria Huggins sang for the occasion.

The annual program is organized by Beaver-Pittman American Legion Post 115.