Rep. Hudson presents Congressional Awards to three Cabarrus County students

Crane volunteered in the community as a member of Girl Scouts and the 4-H Honor Club. While a student at Northwest Cabarrus High School, where she recently graduated, she also participated in Big Brothers Big Sisters and Keystone Club.

The program also requires participants to compete 100 hours of physical fitness and a three day exploration.

Parker Rose, a Covenant Classical School student from Kannapolis, knocked out his fitness hours by competing in cross county and participating in swimming. When it came time to pick his exploration, he kept the fitness theme and went on a backpacking trip through the Appalachian trail.

Rose is working toward achieving the gold medal and also went on a backpacking trip through Yellowstone National Park with his dad, and that, he said, has been his favorite thing to do for the program.

"The exploration trip I did this summer, in Yellowstone, I logged and kept track of everything planned the trip executed it. It was just really fun," he said. "I learned a lot about how to plan a trip, how to look at the details you don't think about normally and ensure everything runs smoothly because people are dependent on you."