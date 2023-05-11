CONCORD – Budget season is in full swing, and Cabarrus County officials are offering a unique chance for residents to learn more about the process of building the yearly budget.

Gov 101: FY24 Budget Breakdown is set for Thursday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the County’s Milestone Building, 4855 Milestone Ave., Kannapolis.

Prepare to learn government budget fundamentals through interactive presentations and conversations that explore the recommended Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget, which runs from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

The course provides a chance to become part of the conversation as the County’s budget office breaks down the intricacies of the upcoming fiscal year spending plan. Attendees will meet with County department heads, leadership and elected officials and provide valuable input before the Board of Commissioners takes public comment and votes on the budget.

Lunch is provided.

This is the opportunity to become informed and engaged. Space is limited; register today: bit.ly/CabCoBudgetFY24