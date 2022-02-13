Retirement? Sounds like a plan

CONCORD — As a boy, Jonathan Marshall often pedaled his bike on the levee near Galveston Bay. He rode up and down the crushed oyster shell paths, hunting the best fishing spots. Marshall grew up in a time when, during summer months, a kid wolfed down breakfast and took off, returning only when the last meal of the day was served.
He rarely, if ever, got lost on those excursions.
Despite his rank as the youngest of five Marshall kids, he’d often ride shotgun in the family’s yellow Datsun wagon, navigating the best routes around the small town of La Marque, Texas.
“I always had this kind of spatial awareness … an ability to get from point A to point B,” Marshall recalls. “The best way to describe it is that I have an understanding of the relationship between people and land.”
The boy would later benefit from that innate understanding. He grew up to have a 34-year career, largely dealing with Cabarrus County’s land and the people who inhabit it.
Marshall, a deputy county manager, is retiring at the end of this month.
“Jonathan will be deeply missed,” says Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs, who spent decades working alongside Marshall in various roles. “His years of service have been nothing short of excellent. His vast historical and current knowledge of the county and the region will be impossible to replace.”
Marshall served in a variety of planning and zoning positions since joining the county in 1988. He started as a land-use planner before working his way up, first as a senior planner, then planning director, commerce director and planning services director. The deputy county manager title came in December 2011.
Marshall’s arrival was a perfect melding of skill and need. In Cabarrus, land use plans don’t collect dust. The imminent growth explosion needed someone who could calmly tread the sometimes contentious line between developers and property owners. Between commerce and conservation.
“He helped build this county into what it is, and his fingerprints will be all over what we become,” says Rodney Harris, Cabarrus County’s other deputy county manager.
On Friday, Feb. 18, a drop-in reception will be held for Marshall in the rotunda of the Government Center in downtown Concord. The event is from 3-5 p.m., with a formal presentation scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
County Commissioners also will honor his career at the Feb. 21 meeting.
Listening, laughing
Ask a colleague to describe Marshall, and you’ll likely hear similar refrains. Two of the most common: he’s a skilled listener with a keen sense of humor.
Cabarrus Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong, herself a three-plus-decade employee, says she tells her staff to listen up any time Marshall speaks. “He sometimes remains silent in meetings, but when he speaks, it’s very important — or very funny,” Strong says.
Those traits served Marshall well in relationships with employees and the public.
“I always try to listen more than I talk,” Marshall says. “When meeting with a property owner, they’ll tell you what’s important to them. And you need to listen to that. If you do, then you can figure out how best to help them.”
Kyle Bilafer, the county’s area manager of operations, worked closely with Marshall for several years. “Working with him has been an honor, a joy and an educational experience every day,” Bilafer says. “His calmness and approach to issues has been eye-opening for me and helped me grow in how I handle the same situations.”
Navigating his path
A government career wasn’t always the goal.
In 1975, the Marshall family piled in their yellow Datsun and headed east. Destination: Winston-Salem. After graduation, he majored in zoology at UNC-Chapel Hill (and still bleeds Carolina Blue).
During the summers of those college years, he got a sampling of public service with the Winston-Salem Health Department’s environmental health division inspecting septic tanks and wells.
“That was rewarding, but even then I wasn’t considering a career path in government,” he says.
Those thoughts changed when he started doing post-grad work in geology at UNC-Charlotte. His professors worked with a variety of local groups, from real estate firms to political candidates and expanding businesses. In assisting with those projects, Marshall began examining land and how it could best be used.
He never finished the master’s degree (a regret to this day, he says). He did, however, soon find the place he’d call his professional home for 34 years.
Foundational experiences
During the early years, the planning department tackled a countywide comprehensive land-use plan. Being hired as a long-range planner, Marshall led the efforts, which helped identify how Cabarrus could grow and determine how to best make that growth happen.
The plans always start with a conversation, Marshall says. The staff holds community meetings and builds maps before submitting written recommendations based on the collected input.
Another intensive early project was the Western Area plan, which encompassed land around Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills. At the time, the area didn’t even have direct interstate access.
During development of the Western Area plan, a member of the planning board also taught transportation planning at UNC-Charlotte. He looked at county staff projections and posed some questions. “He wanted us to go backward and ask what kind of roads we would need. How many new schools,” Marshall says. “He basically said if the plan happens as presented, what kind of services and facilities would be needed? That was interesting. It wasn’t just theoretical anymore. Now, all of a sudden, we were taking this projected land use plan and being very specific and deliberate. As my career went on, taking that view really helped.”
The Western Area plan helped sustain the boom that came. And that, Marshall says, is the beauty of being a planner in Cabarrus County. “You work on projects and then you see them occur. You’re not waiting around for things to happen.”
Along the way, there were momentary flirtations with the private sector. It never got very far. The government work provided a satisfaction he knew he couldn’t get elsewhere.
Developers and landowners sometimes don’t see eye to eye, Marshall says. As a government representative, “you’re kind of the in-between. But the beneficial side is that you get to talk to the landowners and get to know how important their land is to them, how important place is to them. Everywhere I go in this county, I know certain family names and I remember things that have happened.
“It’s hard to forget how important place is to someone.”
Fostering success
As he rose through the ranks, Marshall found another passion: managing people. He learned important lessons after his department morphed to include development. Suddenly, Marshall wasn’t the subject expert in all the areas he had to manage.
“You have to find the right people to do the work, and trust them to do it,” he says. “Their way may be different, and in a lot of cases that may be a good thing. I just have to trust that there are people doing work who are smarter and better at different things than I am. My role is to help them succeed.”
He practices that philosophy daily, says Communications and Outreach Director Kasia Thompson, who has worked for Marshall for several years. “He appreciates our professional insight, and leads with support,” she says. “He challenges us to reflect on situations and come to our own conclusions.”
Marshall hired Kelly Sifford more than two decades ago, and he’s been her direct supervisor ever since. “He’s shown us all what handling the pressures of dealing with citizens should look like,” says Sifford, who now serves as the Planning and Zoning director. “He looks for every available resource to do what needs to be done.”
Marshall says he takes great pride in the success of colleagues.
“We have a long line of people who progressed in their career and by doing so, they benefited our community,” he says. “That’s incredibly rewarding.”
Culture of collaboration
Another pride-inducing component is the county’s involvement in school construction. Counties are required by state law to pay for school land and buildings. As you might imagine, that has the potential to put a school board at odds with a county board of commissioners.
Back in the mid-’90s, the school system sought to buy a piece of land for the future Weddington Hills Elementary School. School officials selected a plot of land, but county officials felt a better spot might be available. The groups came together, found a promising alternative and built the school. From that point forward, the county played a larger role in the selection process. The relationship flourished.
“His expansive knowledge of Cabarrus County is incredibly impressive,” says Brian Cone, Cabarrus County Schools director of architecture, planning and construction. “I can honestly say that I will be forever grateful for the knowledge, experience and guidance he gave me.”
Residents shouldn’t take for granted the collaborative nature of Cabarrus County, Marshall says. And it’s not limited to the county and school systems. Relationships among cities and townships are strong, and “that’s just not true in a lot of places,” he says.
Post-county aspirations
Asked about plans, Marshall’s first answer — of course — involves places. He wants to travel, experience parts of the United States that are new to him. Certainly, with two brothers and two sisters spread across the country, there are a lot of options for visits, he says. He plans to spend more time with Debbie, his wife of 33 years, and his grown sons, Josh and David, and his daughter-in-law, Ali, who live in the Raleigh-Durham area. He also wants to run more. And backpack like he did during the years his sons participated in Scouts.
He’ll also spend more time with hobbies like cooking and mixology, the latter of which he documents online. The blog “A Drink With My Brother (subtitled “The Adventures of Two Not-So-Savvy Cocktailians”) is a collaboration between Marshall and his brother, David. It works like this: one brother recommends a drink, then they both make it, try it and report on it. The roles alternate each time. Adrinkwithmy.wordpress.com now has an accompanying Instagram: @adrinkwithmy.
And he’d still like to do some part-time work in his areas of expertise, he says. “I think I still have some things that I can contribute to different groups.”
Marshall will also keep close tabs on the projects he knows so well. He can’t wait to experience the new Cabarrus Courthouse in downtown Concord. The EMS Headquarters off Concord Parkway. Redevelopment at the Jackson Training School property along Old Charlotte Road.