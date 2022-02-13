Retirement? Sounds like a plan

Another intensive early project was the Western Area plan, which encompassed land around Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills. At the time, the area didn’t even have direct interstate access.

During development of the Western Area plan, a member of the planning board also taught transportation planning at UNC-Charlotte. He looked at county staff projections and posed some questions. “He wanted us to go backward and ask what kind of roads we would need. How many new schools,” Marshall says. “He basically said if the plan happens as presented, what kind of services and facilities would be needed? That was interesting. It wasn’t just theoretical anymore. Now, all of a sudden, we were taking this projected land use plan and being very specific and deliberate. As my career went on, taking that view really helped.”

The Western Area plan helped sustain the boom that came. And that, Marshall says, is the beauty of being a planner in Cabarrus County. “You work on projects and then you see them occur. You’re not waiting around for things to happen.”

Along the way, there were momentary flirtations with the private sector. It never got very far. The government work provided a satisfaction he knew he couldn’t get elsewhere.