RFK Racing partners with Titan Fitness for Human Performance Center

CONCORD – RFK Racing has announced the opening of its new 6,500 square foot, state-of-the-art Human Performance Center on its Concord campus.

The brand new facility is the home of the team’s workout space, a nutrition center, a physical therapy hub, and staff offices. The fitness facility has been equipped head to toe by Titan Fitness, who has partnered with RFK to provide top of the line resources and direction for the organization moving forward as it advances its performance and fitness routines for its athletes.

“We’re thrilled to officially announce our new Human Performance Center as we continue to make positive changes both on and off the race track,” said Brad Keselowski, Co-Owner and Driver. “This space allows us to further advance training for our pit crew athletes so they continue to perform at a high level, and also drives a wellness initiative as it is open to everyone at RFK. We’re thankful to Titan Fitness and their new partnership for outfitting the gym with top-of-the-line equipment, all of which we believe will grow our performance as an organization.”

The Human Performance Center allows RFK to train its drivers and pit crew athletes to maintain peak levels of performance in the NASCAR Cup Series. The addition of Titan Fitness provides RFK new opportunities to train with free weights, conditioning equipment, and machines that are safe, effective and beneficial.

The Human Performance Center is also open to all RFK employees, as part of a continued health and wellness initiative designed to promote and provide healthy lifestyle options to all members of the RFK family.

“At Titan, we strive to partner with organizations with similar missions and are proud to partner with an elite team like RFK Racing — a team that is committed to growth and performance. Providing RFK with the high-quality equipment they need to train and meet their goals of winning NASCAR championships aligns with our fast-paced environment and culture of success,” said Austin Speck, CEO of Titan Fitness. “The drivers and pit crew need endurance, strength, and agility in every race – and we take great pride in knowing that our equipment helps people maximize their potential and reach their goals.”

The gym space alone is 4,800+ in square feet with a 25-yard turf area and various types of equipment needed to train. The building also includes hubs for the team’s Nutrition and Physical Therapy staff to perform its duties and provide RFK’s athletes with exceptional care.

In addition to its presence in the Human Performance Center itself, the Titan logo will appear on pit crew equipment throughout the season, as well as select races on the No. 6 and No. 17 Ford Mustangs as an associate partner.