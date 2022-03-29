Rider Transit receives $4 million federal grant to replace six aging buses

CONCORD — Concord Kannapolis Area (Rider) Transit is finally able to replace and upgrade six of its seven aging buses, after learning it received a nearly $4 million federal grant.

The Federal Transit Administration opened applications in September 2021 for its Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program. There was $409.59 million in the pot to help fund buses, bus facilities, and bus equipment for community transit.

Applications were due November 2021 and there was quite the response. The FTA received 303 eligible project proposals that totaled to more ⁠than $2.5 billion in funding requests ⁠— which is more than five times the amount of funding available. But there is hope for the unselected projects. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will allow for $5.1 billion in formula and competitive grant funding through the program over the next five years.

For the 2021 round, the FTA awarded $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states.

Funding it all

The City of Concord’s proposal happened to be one of those projects. What’s more, the entirety of the proposal was funded, Rider Transit Director L.J. Weslowski said.

“Often with this particular program, they don’t fully fund the request,” he said. “ In order to spread a little something to more places — we could have received half. It wouldn’t have been an uncommon award.”

The City of Concord received a grant for $3,966,318 which will cover more than 80% of the cost for the six buses. When the application for the grant was sent in, that amount would have covered the maximum 85%. But in the months since the November deadline, market prices for the buses have increased. The cost per bus went up by about $50,000.

Rider Transit has been planning to replace the buses for a few years. It had a total of eight buses inching toward their last rides. The City of Concord put out a proposal through the FTA grant program in 2020, but didn’t make the final cut.

The city was able to receive funds through a Surface Transportation Block Grant to replace one bus and has since received the new bus.

With just seven left, it submitted a proposal to the FTA for six of them.

The 2021 grant program actually gave the city a bit of an edge for success. The program usually opens earlier in the year, but in 2021, it opened in the fall.

“That worked out well for us because the way that the FTA determines when buses are eligible for replacement is when they reach 12 years of life in service or half-a-million miles,” Weslowski said. “Usually buses hit those numbers at the same time. But right now, we are hitting half-a-million miles at about 6.75 years — much faster than some transit systems.”

The buses put on miles so quickly because Rider Transit has a limited number of buses in its fleet, Weslowski explained, and the bus routes cover several miles across the area.

“We had several buses where that delay of the grant program worked out because the buses were getting to that 500,000 mark,” he said. “We had several that were well past it. But it allowed us to have a larger number of buses.”

Had the program opened at its usual time in the spring, Rider Transit would have only been able to put in a proposal for about four buses.

Staying hybrid for now

Now that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is in place, one of its goals through grants is to improve transportation options and reduce greenhouse emissions, something that Rider Transit has been doing for years.

This will be Rider Transit’s second generation of hybrid buses. These will replace the first hybrid buses bought in 2013. When the buses switched over to hybrid, the miles per gallon improved 52%.

The choice to keep with hybrid buses was practical. While electric buses are picking up use in community transit, Weslowski said for the size of the Rider Transit fleet and the length of its routes, the math doesn’t work.

The maximum operating range for an electric bus at full charge is about 220 miles. The average Rider Transit bus route runs between 230 miles to 404 miles a day.

“We would need twice as many vehicles to swap them out mid route, which doesn’t make a lot of sense financially or operationally,” he said.

But Weslowski is hoping that by the time the new hybrid buses need to be replaced, Rider Transit can opt for hydrogen fuel cell buses. Hydrogen buses would have a larger tank range than the range of an electric bus’s battery.

This type of zero-emission transportation isn’t necessarily brand new. A pilot program for hydrogen fuel cell buses was completed in Orange County, California. Its transportation authority added 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses to its fleet.

Going forward

While the new buses will still be hybrids, those familiar with Rider Transit will notice some changes. The new buses will have vinyl seats instead of cloth, making them easier to maintain. There will also be USB charging stations located at each seat on the bus. New passenger storage racks near the front door of the bus will also come in handy when passengers are traveling back from places like the grocery store, Weslowski said.

Once the order is put in for the buses, it will take about a year plus a few weeks before they make their to Rider Transit.

With these six of its aging buses now funded for replacement, Rider Transit only has one aging bus left. The Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program reopened for its 2022 round this month. So whether it’s through the FTA or other grants, Weslowski said the city will apply for funds.

“Overall, we are in a much better position now than we have been in years past,” he said.