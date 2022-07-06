ROAD WORK: Cabarrus Ave. bridge closing, N.C. 73 round-about coming and more construction

Cabarrus Avenue bridge to close for repairs

CONCORD – N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will temporarily close the bridge taking Cabarrus Avenue over Irish Buffalo Creek on July 11, weather permitting.

The closure is necessary for crews to perform full-depth bridge deck repairs anticipated to continue into the first week of August.

Drivers can follow a posted detour from Cabarrus Avenue to U.S. 601, U.S. 601/U.S. 29, McGill Avenue and Kerr Street, returning to Cabarrus Avenue.

Contractor set to build Odell School Road round-about

KANNAPOLIS– N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will soon start building a roundabout at the intersection of N.C. 3 and Odell School Road, west of Kannapolis. The $990,317 project was awarded last month to NJR Group, Inc. out of Albemarle.

The project has a floating start date, meaning work can commence between July 11 – Sept. 6. Once the contractor does begin work, the contract allows up to six weeks to build the roundabout, which must open no later than Nov. 4.

The intersection will be closed to traffic so contract crews can safely build the roundabout. Drivers will be detoured during construction along Odell School Road, N.C. 3, and Windy Road, returning to Odell School Road.

Roundabouts improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. They also help reduce the congestion and backups more typical at traditional intersections with stop signs and traffic signals.

N.C. 73 intersection switched to all-way stop

MILLINGPORT – The intersection of N.C. 73 and Millingport Road converted to an all-way stop. The previous intersection required traffic on Millingport Road to stop, but traffic on N.C. 73 did not have to stop. The change is being implemented to improve safety.

The switch took place on Tuesday, June 28. The project included installing stop signs and new pavement markings to supplement the existing signs on Millingport Road.

Drivers approaching a four-way stop should follow these right of way rules:

• The first vehicle to the intersection has the right of way ahead of any vehicle that has not yet arrived;

• When two or more vehicles reach an intersection at the same time, the vehicle to the right has the right of way;

• The vehicle with the right of way may move straight ahead or, if legal and after signaling, turn left or right;

• When two facing vehicles approach an intersection at the same time, both drivers can move straight ahead or turn right. If one driver is going straight while the other wants to turn left, the driver who wants to turn left must yield. The driver who is traveling straight ahead has the right of way; and

Even with the right of way, remember to use the appropriate turn signals and be careful to avoid hitting other vehicles and/or pedestrians.

NCDOT awards contract to replace Stanly County bridge

NORWOOD – N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will replace the bridge on Old Cottonville Road over Hardy Creek in Stanly County starting as soon as mid-July. The $872,201 contract was awarded last month to NJR Group, Inc. out of Albemarle.

The bridge has been closed since mid-May when crews discovered a hole in the bridge deck during a routine inspection and closed the bridge immediately. The bridge will remain closed during the upcoming replacement project and is anticipated to open to traffic by mid-March 2023.

A signed detour will take drivers around the project using Old Cottonville Road, Hinson Road and Cottonville Road.

Section of Potter Road to close in Union County

MONROE – N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close a section of Potter Road near N.C. 200 on Monday, July 11, weather permitting.

The closure is needed so crews can safely replace a pipe approximately one mile north of the intersection on Potter Road. Repairs are anticipated to last through July 29 but could be completed sooner.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured along N.C. 200, continuing to McWhorter Road, returning to Potter Road.