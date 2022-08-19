Roberta Road Middle dedication and tours set for Monday

Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) will open their ninth middle school to the public on Monday, Aug. 22nd, with a 2 p.m. dedication ceremony at Roberta Road Middle School. Public tours of the new facility, located at 4850 Roberta Road, Concord, will begin at 3 p.m.

The 1200-student facility, designed by Concord’s Yates Chreitzberg Hughes Architects and delivered by Construction Manager-at-Risk firm Shelco, LLC, will open to students on August 29th. The school features 190,000 square feet of administrative, dining, arts, media, athletics and classroom space.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as the principal of this beautiful school,” said Roberta Road Principal Kristy Bullock. “The open design and collaborative learning spaces in this school support my philosophy about student learning.

“We are home to a Mandarin and Spanish language immersion program that is being phased in beginning with our 6th graders. We are also delivering instruction through the Participate Learning Global Leaders Framework. We’re very excited to watch our Raptor Family live out our motto as we “Work Hard. Grow Together. Change the World.””

Roberta Road Middle will open with 950 students in grades 6-8 and a staff of 61 certified teachers.

“The evolution of Roberta Road Middle School has finally come to fruition over the last 24 months,” said Brian Cone, Director of Architecture, Construction and Planning for CCS. “The partnership with our local design team of Yates Chreitzburg Hughes Architects of Concord has proven once again to display a level of professionalism and quality that far exceeds even our own expectations.

“Couple this with the incredible workmanship and management of the entire project by Shelco, LLC of Charlotte, NC and you have a recipe for one of the finest facilities completed by Cabarrus County Schools.”