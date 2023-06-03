Susan Pless of Concord and her family have always enjoyed Halloween. That was the genesis for Pless to write and publish a children’s book. Her daughter, Hanna Smith, of Kannapolis, designed all the bright and colorful illustrations throughout the book.

Pless’ children’s book is called, “Scary-O-Typed.” Pless said, “The children’s book is friendly and not scary. It is about something you thought was scary, but isn’t. Like stereotypes.” Smith added that the font is big enough for children to read.

Most impressive is that the book completely rhymes.

Pless said, “The book aims to spark children’s interest through colors. Rhyming characters pull the children in and get their attention.”

Pless and her daughter agreed that Halloween “is a time for family.” Pless said, “It’s a fun time to be silly. You can never be too old to enjoy Halloween.”

Smith wanted to “Bring my work to life.” She taught herself to design the illustrations for the book. Smith explained, “I sketched the illustrations and then scanned them to a computer. Finally, I colored the images with Photoshop.”

Pless, a mother of two adult children, said, “I began writing years ago. English and writing are my passion, and my children were my inspiration.”

Smith is expecting her first baby this summer. Pless is “excited to be a first-time grandmother.” Both women grew up in Cabarrus County and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Pless is working on a book for children in sixth through eighth grades, “Lords of Illuminate.”

“Scary-O-Typed” is available online from the book store Fiction Addiction in Greenville, South Carolina. Locally, the book is at Goldberry Books on Union Street in Concord and at Editions Coffee Shop and Books on Main Street in Kannapolis.

“Scary-O-Typed” is a warm and happy book that people of all ages can enjoy at all times of the year. It is a beautiful piece of literature. I am proud to have a copy of the book on my bookshelf.