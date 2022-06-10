Salvation Army new Center of Hope going vertical

People were scribbling with permanent markers all over the interior of their new building Monday afternoon – and Josh and Amanda Keaton could not have been happier.

The building is the new Salvation Army Center of Hope which is under construction in downtown Concord after a three-year fundraising campaign, and the scribblers were supporters inscribing Bible verses on the exposed framing so that messages of hope and renewal would always be present within Cabarrus and Stanly counties’ new homeless shelter.

It has been a long time coming, said Captain Josh, who with his wife Captain Amanda Keaton is the leader of the Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties. “A new shelter has been needed for years. We did a Mission Study in 2018 which identified the need for a new shelter, and starting raising funds in 2019. Then COVID hit,” he said. “The additional costs of operating our existing facilities through the pandemic, along with the recent price increases for building materials, made it not really an ideal time to embark on a major fundraising campaign.”

But after three years of hard work by the Keatons and their small staff, fundraising efforts and financial support from the local Salvation Army Advisory Board, committee members and Women’s Auxiliary, and other dedicated volunteers and donors, along with assistance from state and local government, the building fund was close enough to reaching its $8 million goal this spring that construction was begun, leading to much rejoicing this week when those supporters gathered to write their messages on the two-by-fours and plywood which are finally bringing the new shelter to life.

“What a joy it is to finally see the building going up!” said Tana Hartsell, Sharpie in hand, who along with her husband, former state senator Fletcher Hartsell, is chairing the fundraising campaign. “The existing shelter was built in 1987 and has barely been updated since. The growth of our area has caused our shelter to be constantly at or over capacity. We were having to turn people away – especially homeless families. That can’t happen. As the only emergency shelter in Cabarrus or Stanly County, this building is desperately needed.”

In Cabarrus and Stanly counties, as in many other communities throughout the nation, the Salvation Army operates the only emergency homeless shelter which is available day or night. No one is turned away as long as they are not under the influence of drugs or alcohol – assuming there is room. The new building features 63 beds for families, men and women over 16,000 square feet, along with more space for counseling, job assistance, and a medical clinic – compared to only 33 beds and one small family room in the current building.

“Families with kids are unfortunately the fastest growing homeless population,” said Captain Amanda. “The current shelter has only one small family room. Turning away families due to lack of space is the hardest part of our job. This new building has six family suites as well as homework rooms and counseling services to help homeless families get into permanent housing and back on their feet – we can’t wait to finally open it up.”

Steve Morris, Chairman of the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, has supported the new Center of Hope effort from the start. “Not only do we need a new Center of Hope because helping our homeless families is the right thing to do, but the new shelter is a smart investment. People in need cost the county millions of dollars each year in social services and lost productivity – the safety, shelter and programs the Center of Hope provides save tax dollars and help get our homeless citizens back on their feet again.”

Concord City Council member J.C. McKenzie is a member of the fundraising committee and was instrumental in securing corporate, city and county support for the new building. “I also want to extend our appreciation to Sens. Paul Newton and Brent Jackson and Reps. Kristen Baker, Larry Pittman and Wayne Sasser, who were instrumental in obtaining a sizeable state grant,” said McKenzie.

Captain Josh cautioned that while the building itself is finally underway, it will cost substantially more to operate than the existing building. “We still must raise the funds to be able to operate the larger building and provide counseling to twice as many residents. It is important that folks realize we still need their financial support to our operational endowment.” Supporters are now working to fund an endowment of $1.5 million to cover additional staff salaries and other operational expenses of the larger facility.

“We are especially reaching out to local churches,” said Advisory Board member Zac Moretz at Monday’s event. “I think everyone has heard of the Salvation Army but may not know what it is specifically doing here in Cabarrus County. The Salvation Army truly does the most good for the least of us and turns no one away. Every dollar raised stays right here at the Salvation Army on Patterson Avenue in downtown Concord. Especially with the focus of the new Center of Hope on helping homeless families in particular, we hope local churches will help with operational funding by sponsoring a bed and letting their members know about the Lord’s work that is going on here.”

The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, the Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. Find out more about the new Center of Hope or make a donation at www.picturehopecampaign.org.