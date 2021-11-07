Samuel Iredell Parker - An Amercan Hero

Stragglers and lightly wounded men were gathered into an ad hoc machine gun platoon utilizing captured German machine guns. The order came to attack, but to do so they had to cross over the German-defended French Nationale Route 2, just west of a small village named Ploisy. In the ensuing attack, Sam’s senior officer was wounded with shrapnel and could not lead. Major Huebner transferred command to Sam Parker with the words, “Take my maps and carry on.” As the soldiers began their attack, a German high explosive shell struck near Sam. He was thrown into the air and, as he landed, he felt pain in his right foot. He took off his boot and bound his own wound, refusing evacuation despite the pain. Their advance across and beyond the road had been a failure. But this is total war and advance they must! Orders were received to attack across the road toward the Ploisy Ravine. There was a 1,000-meter gap (3,281 feet) between his troops and the French to the north. Sam had only 120 riflemen and had to crawl because of his painful foot wound. The platoon was inspired by his gallantry and determination, and this time the attack was successful. Sam chose not to leave his command until a composite command had been drawn up later that evening when other officers reached his position. On the morning of July 20, 1918, Sam made his painful way to an aid station near the Ploisy Ravine.