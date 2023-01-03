 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Save a life: Apply for a free bicycle helmet

  • 0
Free helmets

Organizations can apply online starting today for free bicycle helmets, as part of a state transportation safety initiative. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Feb. 3.

 NCDOT Communications Office — KW

RALEIGH – Research shows bicycle helmets save lives and prevent serious injuries.

As part of the annual Bicycle Helmet Initiative to encourage more children to wear helmets, the N.C. Department of Transportation will give free protective headwear to organizations across the state to distribute to youth cyclists.

Organizations can apply online with NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division. The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. Feb. 3.

“Wearing a helmet is an easy way to reduce risk of head injuries when riding a bicycle,” said Ryan Brumfield, director of the state’s Integrated Mobility Division. “We hope the Bicycle Helmet Initiative will help reduce bicycle injuries and raise awareness about the importance of safe bicycling practices.”

In just the last five years, the program has provided people over 45,000 free bike helmets, including nearly 20,000 helmets provided to over 260 organizations in 2022. Research shows bicycle helmets prevent 60% of head injury deaths and they reduce the risk of head injuries by up to 85%. Unfortunately, less than half of all children wear a helmet when they ride a bike.

People are also reading…

To apply, please find instructions and guidelines at NCDOT’s Bicycle Helmet Initiative webpage. Applicants may request 25, 50, 75, or 100 helmets, and awardees will receive the helmets in the Spring.

The Bicycle Helmet Initiative started in 2007 and works with local communities to spark interest in bicycle safety. As part of that, applicants should consider partnering with a local law enforcement agency, parks and recreation department, church or other organization to host bike safety events. The initiative is paid for using sales of the Share the Road specialty license plate.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cabarrus welcomes new deputies

Cabarrus welcomes new deputies

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Van Shaw welcomed new deputies who completed the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Fall 2022 B…

The Speedway Christmas continues

The Speedway Christmas continues

The Speedway Christmas presented by Atrium Health continues this week with one of the largest drive-thru, lights-to-music events in the countr…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Growing list of countries imposing COVID rules on China arrivals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts