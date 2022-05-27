SCC raises $1 Million at 40th Anniversary Speedway Children’s Charities Gala

CONCORD – On Thursday, the biggest stars in the NASCAR industry came together for the 40th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Gala presented by Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. The fundraising event, which attracted 400 attendees, raised over $1 million through table sponsorships, live and silent auctions and individual donations.

Held at the Ritz-Carlton in uptown Charlotte, the black-tie dinner and auction was hosted by NASCAR on FOX broadcast duo of Clint Bowyer and Adam Alexander, and attended by a who’s who of NASCAR personalities from William Byron and Bubba Wallace to Steve Phelps and Larry McReynolds.

“What a tremendous night celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Speedway Children’s Charities gala,” said Marcus Smith, vice chairman of Speedway Children’s Charities national board. “Through the generosity and support of so many thoughtful donors, we will make a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of children this year.”

Celebrity chef and Food Network TV personality Robert Irvine treated guests to an exquisite meal and kicked off the evening with a personal $20,000 donation to get the fundraising started.

In addition to raising more than $1 million, which will be donated to Charlotte-area nonprofits focused on serving the financial, medical and educational needs of children in the community, the gala was highlighted by an impromptu drum solo by 23XI Racing’s Wallace, drawing cheers.

The Charlotte chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities is one of eight located at Speedway Motorsports racing facilities across the country. Since inception in 1982, SCC has awarded in excess of $61 million to nonprofit organizations throughout the nation.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities or to see how to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.