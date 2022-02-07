 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scheduled Road Closure on Cumberland Court Southwest
Scheduled Road Closure on Cumberland Court Southwest

Cumberland Court Southwest Closure

Cumberland Court Southwest will be closed Wednesday while crews replace pipes under the roadway. 

 City of Concord

CONCORD, NC – Cumberland Court Southwest in Concord will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow Concord's Wastewater Department crews to replace pipes under the roadway.

There will be a full road closure at 48 Cumberland Ct SW while crews work to replace the pipes. Access for local property owners and residents will be maintained at all times, however, through traffic is advised to avoid the area during the closure period.

