Scheduled Road Closure on Cumberland Court Southwest

CONCORD, NC – Cumberland Court Southwest in Concord will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, Feb. 9 from approximately 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow Concord's Wastewater Department crews to replace pipes under the roadway.
There will be a full road closure at 48 Cumberland Ct SW while crews work to replace the pipes. Access for local property owners and residents will be maintained at all times, however, through traffic is advised to avoid the area during the closure period.
