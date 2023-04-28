CONCORD – This week, Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki, Chef of Staff Dr. Kelly Propst, and members of the Cabarrus County Board of Education travelled to Raleigh to meet with local legislators where they advocated for CCS students and staff about important topics currently moving through the North Carolina General Assembly.

“It’s important that we maintain a presence with our local legislators to make sure they understand the implications of proposed policies on our community of families, students, and staff in Cabarrus County,” Kopicki said. “I take very seriously the role of advocating on behalf of Cabarrus County Schools on issues and policies that both benefit our students and staff, and those that would have a negative impact. ’ll be tireless in that effort.”

The Cabarrus County contingent met with local Representatives Kristin Baker, Kevin Crutchfield, and staff members of Rep. Diamond Staton-Williams. The group also met with Senator Paul Newton.

Board members joining Kopicki included Chair Denise Adcock, Pamela Escobar, Tim Furr, Laura Lindsey, Keshia Sandidge and Sam Treadaway.

“As the North Carolina General Assembly pushes to pass education bills that affect Cabarrus County Schools, it is critically important for our legislators to hear feedback from the Cabarrus Board of Education,” Adcock said. “They need to know how these bills will negatively or positively affect our operations and the delivery of education to the 35,000 students we serve in our district.

“One example of that is HB 219, the Charter School Omnibus, which if passed will redirect critical funds from our system that are crucial for the future financial viability of the district and will interfere with our long-term goals to provide a world-class education to the majority of (school age children that reside) in Cabarrus County.”

Earlier this month, the Cabarrus County Board of Education passed a Resolution opposing North Carolina House Bill 219. The Board of Education favors the current formula in place. HB 219 is currently waiting to be taken up by the House Committee on K-12 Education.