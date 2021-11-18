Senator Tillis, Rep. Hudson recognize service member and veteran suicides as an 'epidemic'

"We really have to accelerate the pace," Tillis said. "One thing we need to do is early interventions, while maybe we come up with systematic changes."

One thing Tillis said he definitely wants to see change is the setup for service members to transition into civilian life.

"We have got to get the Transition Assistance Program down to an audience of one," he said.

The senator said he wants to see programs designed for the individual and that address their specific circumstances, instead of painting in a broad brush and assuming every person will cope the same way.

Congressman Hudson said he hopes people will take the National Warrior Call Day as an opportunity to check in on loved ones, friends or even people they haven't spoken with in a while. He said recently there has been an increase in the calls, texts and chats coming in to the crisis lines specifically for veterans. He stressed that now is a crucial time to reach out.

"What we have seen is, the most powerful medicine," Hudson said, "if you want to use that term, is one person checking on a buddy."

The Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 or peopel can text 838255. There is also a Military Crisis Line for active duty service members and more information on it can be found here.