Sixth Cabarrus Blessing Box dedicated in County

That is in addition to the extensive service project that must be done which, for Perry, was the sixth Cabarrus Blessing Box.

Perry initially was planning to do a project for the church where his Troop meets, but with the amount of food insecurity in the area that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blessing Box seemed like a more timely service.

“It just makes me feel amazing,” Perry said. “Being able to help people like this.”

He continued: “This is a really good project and I hope I’m going to be able to help people with this.”

That was the goal of the Blessing Boxes in Cabarrus County which were started up by Sheryl Kluge in 2019.

The Blessing Boxes have been helping the County since, but in the last 65 days alone in the midst of the pandemic, 4,500 items have been taken from the boxes while it is estimated another 1,000 were replaced by the community and taken as well. An estimated 1,200 families have been helped in that time.

At the Rotary Square site alone — which officially was done and open Oct. 11 — more than 250 items have already been taken.

“This was where we wanted to do our first box — this is our sixth — so it’s very well needed,” Kluge said.