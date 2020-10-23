Sixth Cabarrus Blessing Box dedicated in County

CONCORD — Yet another Blessing Box has been officially dedicated in the county.
Thursday, a group of people gathered for a ribbon cutting for the sixth Blessing Box in Cabarrus County at the Rotary Square (120 Union St. S) in Concord, and there was no shortage of big names in attendance.
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch himself spoke to the crowd — all in attendance were wearing masks and social distancing according to COVID-19 guidelines — and several other community leaders spoke as well.
“On behalf of myself and City Council, we are proud of what you’re doing,” Mayor Dusch said.
This is the sixth Blessing Box in the County, but more specifically, it is the third done in association with the Boy Scouts of America.
This box in particular was built by Gabe Perry of Troop 221 who will earn his Eagle Scout Award for this project.
Getting this award requires a lot of work including 21 separate merit badges including 13 specifically — (a) First Aid, (b) Citizenship in the Community, (c) Citizenship in the Nation, (d) Citizenship in the World, (e) Communication, (f) Cooking, (g) Personal Fitness, (h) Emergency Preparedness OR Lifesaving, (i) Environmental Science OR Sustainability, (j) Personal Management, (k) Swimming OR Hiking OR Cycling, (l) Camping, and (m) Family Life.
That is in addition to the extensive service project that must be done which, for Perry, was the sixth Cabarrus Blessing Box.
Perry initially was planning to do a project for the church where his Troop meets, but with the amount of food insecurity in the area that has come with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blessing Box seemed like a more timely service.
“It just makes me feel amazing,” Perry said. “Being able to help people like this.”
He continued: “This is a really good project and I hope I’m going to be able to help people with this.”
That was the goal of the Blessing Boxes in Cabarrus County which were started up by Sheryl Kluge in 2019.
The Blessing Boxes have been helping the County since, but in the last 65 days alone in the midst of the pandemic, 4,500 items have been taken from the boxes while it is estimated another 1,000 were replaced by the community and taken as well. An estimated 1,200 families have been helped in that time.
At the Rotary Square site alone — which officially was done and open Oct. 11 — more than 250 items have already been taken.
“This was where we wanted to do our first box — this is our sixth — so it’s very well needed,” Kluge said.
She continued: “We know the downtown area definitely has this need and it was a pleasure to be the third project done with a Boy Scout.”
Support Local Journalism
It takes years to earn an Eagle Scout Award and it is incredibly rare at that. Less than 2 percent of those who enter Boy Scouts ever earn it.
This year in the Central North Carolina Council 58 have earned their Eagle Scout Award. That is out of close to 7,000 who have participated in Boy Scouts.
Earning the award is great, but seeing a service project make an impact in a time of need in North Carolina is very special as well.
“With the pandemic and everything that’s happened with COVID, obviously with schools being shut down, with youth activities and so on,” Stuart A. Williams, Central North Carolina Scout Executive and CEO said, “being able to maintain focus, still show leadership and make a project like this where you have to coordinate multiple entities and still come through is amazing.”
The sixth Blessing Box was entirely built by Perry and received unanimous approval from the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners to be put in place at the Rotary Square.
But these Blessing Boxes are more than just a symbol of help. They need assistance in keeping them up as well as filling them will items for those in need.
The onus then falls on the community to help with that if they so choose, but several others have taken it upon themselves to assist. One Life Church sponsored a box and keeps one full, but several others do work on their own.
Seven-year-old Skylar Yarborough, the USA National Miss Tar Heel State Junior Princess, helped out Teen Miss North Carolina Haley Crowe with a food drive.
These 2 beautiful young ladies held a food drive for Cabarrus Blessing Boxes and collected about 1100 items that they...Posted by Cabarrus Blessing Boxes on Saturday, October 10, 2020
Yarborough actually sold her own stuffed animals to earn money to buy food to put in the boxes.
“My room was too full of stuffed animals,” Skylar said.
Addison Williams was named USA National Miss Virginia Junior Teen earlier this year. She moved with her family to Cabarrus County in recent months and has been helping keep a box full.
Thank you to Addison for delivering. Health and safety kits to all 5 Cabarrus Blessing Boxes yesterday. This is great wat to help those in need stay safe during this Pandemic.Posted by Cabarrus Blessing Boxes on Tuesday, July 28, 2020
She has also helped fill the boxes with pandemic needs dropping off masks and hand sanitizer when she can.
“It’s so cool because I never realized how much I could do down here,” she said.
She continued: “It’s been a great time because of the Blessing Boxes and everything I’ve been able to do.”
McKenzie Cox, Miss Statesville’s Outstanding Teen and Carolina Princess Emmerson Perry — who is Gabe Perry’s sister — have also helped take care of Blessing Boxes in the County.
Thank you McKenzie Cox - Miss Statesville Outstanding Teen for stocking some of the Cabarrus Blessing Boxes today! #YouthGivingBack #1canwillchangealifePosted by Cabarrus Blessing Boxes on Sunday, September 20, 2020
Anyone who wishes to help out at the Cabarrus Blessing Boxes can make donations anytime at one of the six locations: Fire Stations No. 1 (31 Church St NE, Concord) and No. 4 (1165 Warren C Coleman Blvd, Concord), Cabarrus Health Alliance in Kannapolis (300 Mooresville Road), One Life Church in Concord (1030 Central Dr NW), zMAX Dragway in Concord (6570 Bruton Smith Blvd) and the new location in Rotary Square (120 Union St. S, Concord).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.