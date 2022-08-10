Special church events: Blood drive, homecoming and grief support

Kayla Berquist Memorial Blood Drive

The 18th annual Kayla Berquist Memorial Blood Drive, Cruise In, Hot Dog and Bake Sale will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, at St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave., Kannapolis.

The One Blood Drive begins at 9 a.m. and the cruise in, hot dog and bake sale begins at 10 a.m.

St. Stephens celebrating homecoming

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 4401 St. Stephen’s Church Road, Gold Hill, will celebrate 185 years of ministry.

The annual Homecoming will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m., led by Pastor Constance Garrett. Worship with Holy Communion will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Mark Beam as guest preacher.

A catered lunch will follow in the fellowship building. RSVP for the lunch by Aug. 21, by leaving a voice message on the church phone (704-279-3768). Donations will be received to defray the cost of the meal.

Support group for grief to be offered

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join a GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord.

The weekly support group is held Tuesdays, Aug. 23 to Nov. 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.