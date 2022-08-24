Special church events: Concert, homecoming and a support group

‘Gospel on the Lawn’

Life Giving Church presents “Gospel on the Lawn.” This free concert will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m. at Veterans Park, 119 N. Main St., Kannapolis.

All are invited to attend. Bring your lawn chair and come enjoy some awesome music. For more details, call 704-425-7637.

St. Stephens homecoming

St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 4401 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill, will celebrate 185 years of ministry.

The annual homecoming will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m., led by Pastor Constance Garrett. Worship with Holy Communion will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Mark Beam as guest preacher.

A catered lunch will follow in the fellowship building. RSVP for the lunch was due by Aug. 21. For more information, call the church at 704-279-3768. Donations will be received to defray the cost of the meal.

Support group for grief

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join a GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord.

The weekly support group is held Tuesdays, Aug. 23 to Nov. 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.