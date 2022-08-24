 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Church events

Special church events: Concert, homecoming and a support group

  • 0
Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday’s edition.

 Submitted

‘Gospel on the Lawn’

Life Giving Church presents “Gospel on the Lawn.” This free concert will be held Sunday, Aug. 28, at 5 p.m. at Veterans Park, 119 N. Main St., Kannapolis.

All are invited to attend. Bring your lawn chair and come enjoy some awesome music. For more details, call 704-425-7637.

St. Stephens homecoming

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

St. Stephens Lutheran Church, 4401 St. Stephens Church Road, Gold Hill, will celebrate 185 years of ministry.

The annual homecoming will be Sunday, Aug. 28. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m., led by Pastor Constance Garrett. Worship with Holy Communion will begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor John Mark Beam as guest preacher.

A catered lunch will follow in the fellowship building. RSVP for the lunch was due by Aug. 21. For more information, call the church at 704-279-3768. Donations will be received to defray the cost of the meal.

People are also reading…

Support group for grief 

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join a GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord.

The weekly support group is held Tuesdays, Aug. 23 to Nov. 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DOJ investigating after violent police arrest caught on camera in Arkansas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts