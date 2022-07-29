Speedway Children’s Charities Introduces Laps for Charity at North Wilkesboro Speedway

CONCORD – The far-reaching impact of Speedway Children’s Charities will extend to another of motorsports’ most iconic venues this summer, as officials have announced the inaugural Laps for Charity Presented by IGA on Aug. 27 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Fans wishing to drive their personal cars around the historic five-eights-mile oval can make their dream a reality with a $50 donation to Speedway Children’s Charities, with a portion of proceeds going to the North Wilkesboro community and to local children in need.

The special event marks the final time fans will be able to experience the speedway’s aged pavement surface – which has been in place for more than 40 years – before it is briefly transformed into a dirt track to accommodate a slate of October racing events.

“We are thrilled to introduce this unique event, which will give race fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance to follow in the tire tracks of racing legends from Junior Johnson to Jeff Gordon,” said Lisa Starnes, the executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities.

“It’s also a great opportunity to serve the Wilkes County community surrounding North Wilkesboro Speedway. We look forward to partnering with nonprofits in the area that are positively impacting the lives of local children.”

Speedway Children's Charities was founded by O. Bruton Smith as a memoriam and legacy to his son, Bruton Cameron Smith. SCC grew into a national effort in 1982 and has since expanded to feature a total of seven chapters, with more than $61 million having been distributed to children in need throughout the country.

For more information on Speedway Children’s Charities and to see how to volunteer or make a donation, visit www.speedwaycharities.org.