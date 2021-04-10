 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State approves Cabarrus, Union move from Cardinal Innovations to Partners Health Management
0 comments
top story

State approves Cabarrus, Union move from Cardinal Innovations to Partners Health Management

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD —Cabarrus and Union counties were notified Friday that Mandy Cohen, MD, MHP, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), has approved their requests for realignment with Partners Health Management (Partners). The realignment has an effective date of September 1, 2021 and was approved in accordance with NCGS § 122C-115(a3) and county disengagement rules.

In October 2020, both Cabarrus and Union County Boards of Commissioners unanimously voted to disengage from the current Local Management Entity/Managed Care Organization (LME/MCO), Cardinal Innovations Healthcare and realign with Partners. LME/MCOs are governmental entities that manage county, state and Medicaid funds for intellectual/developmental disability, mental health and substance use disorder services.

Cabarrus County and Union County officials worked jointly to align their requests in the best interest of residents, and believe the realignment will better serve their community needs.

“This seamless transition already delivers on the commitment Partners Health Management made to Cabarrus County,” said Steve Morris, Chair of the Cabarrus Board of Commissioners. “On behalf of the board and County leadership, I want to say that we look forward to collaborating with a like-minded organization that prioritizes innovative public service. Partners will help advance our goal of a safe, healthy community that provides appropriate mental health services.”

Union officials agree that needs of the residents is the top priority.

“The health and safety of Union County residents is always our top priority. We are confident this transition will better meet the needs of our residents and will allow for better service and more options for care,” said Michelle Lancaster, Deputy County Manager of Union County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The leader of Partners pledged to provide services that fit the needs of each area.

“We are humbled by the counties’ request and Secretary’s decision,” said Rhett Melton, CEO of Partners. “We understand that every community we serve is unique and one size does not fit all. Collaboration is the cornerstone of Partners’ culture and we look forward to working closely with county leadership, providers and stakeholders in the weeks ahead to ensure continuity of care for individuals and families who live in Cabarrus and Union counties.”

Cabarrus and Union leaders will review all requirements set forth from the Secretary in the coming weeks to develop a collaborative strategy and work plans to ensure continuity of care for members and a seamless transition to Partners on September 1, 2021.

For more information, visit:

https://cabarruscounty.us/resources/mental-health-realignment

https://www.unioncountync.gov/departments/social-services/behavioral-health-realignment

www.partnersbhm.org/county-realignment.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Carolina Cruise gets rolling April 24
Local News

The Carolina Cruise gets rolling April 24

  • Updated

The Carolina Cruise will host two separate events this year with one in the Spring on April 24 and another in the fall on Sept. 4. The event is free to all and will still observe COVID-19 protocols.

W.M. Irvin positive COVID-19 cases coming down
Education

W.M. Irvin positive COVID-19 cases coming down

  • Updated

Cabarrus County Schools on Tuesday updated the situation at W.M. Irvin Elementary School which moved to Plan C on March 29 when 17 students tested positive for COVID-19 and 95 were quarantined as well.

As of Tuesday April 6, there were fewer than five cases of COVID-19 at the school and quarantines have nearly been cut in half from 95 to 53.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts